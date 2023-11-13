Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 13 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:31
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:30 A Roma la Lpg week, una settimana di eventi dedicati al Gpl

14:21 Xi Jinping 'l'americano', il ritorno a San Francisco del leader cinese

14:08 Gina Lollobrigida, factotum Piazzolla condannato a 3 anni

14:01 Critiche al film 'Ferrari', la star Adam Driver manda 'affanc...' il pubblico

13:59 Ricky Tognazzi: "A 'Ballando con le Stelle' ho perso... 10 chili"

13:50 Covid, antivirali e terapie: ecco le nuove linee guida sul trattamento del virus

13:45 Manovra 2024, Bonomi: "E' ragionevole, ma incompleta: manca strategia di crescita"

13:29 Calenda, forum all'Adnkronos: "Riforme? Male. Sciopero? È diritto ma sembra politico. Pd? Ostaggio del M5S"

12:43 Il granchio blu arriva alla Camera, showcooking e degustazione domani a Montecitorio

12:39 Università, Mattarella: "Alloggi studenti questione di primaria importanza"

12:25 Covid, con nuove varianti malattia meno grave: cosa dice l'Oms

12:11 Belen e l'anello di diamanti, si sposa?

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Divergent Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $230 Million Series D Capital Raise

13 novembre 2023 | 14.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Funding round will accelerate Divergent's commercial scale-up across automotive, aerospace, and defense production

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Divergent Technologies, Inc. ("Divergent"), the company that has invented, developed, and commercialized the world's first end-to-end digital industrial manufacturing system, announced today that it has completed a Series D equity financing totaling $230 million. The round was led by a $100 million investment from Hexagon AB and included participation from new and existing institutional and family office investors.

Divergent has developed the Divergent Adaptive Production System ("DAPS™"), an end-to-end system-level replacement for traditional design, manufacturing, and assembly solutions. DAPS is a complete software-hardware production system that leverages in-house developed AI-driven generative design software to computationally engineer structures, novel materials and additive manufacturing to materialize structures, and automated fixtureless assembly to create large multi-part assemblies. Products created using DAPS are superior in performance, lower in cost, rapidly customizable to meet mission and customer-specific requirements, faster to market, and scalable on demand to high volume production.

Divergent uses this revolutionary system to supply the automotive, aerospace and defense industries with next generation products as a certified Tier 1 supplier. It has seven blue-chip automotive customers, including Aston Martin and Mercedes-AMG. Within the aerospace and defense industry, Divergent is actively working with six U.S. government contractors across a diverse range of applications.

"DAPS was created to serve as the foundation for a global system of regional manufacturing facilities that combine and fully exploit supercomputing, AI, robotics and additive manufacturing in a novel way," said Kevin Czinger, Founder, Lead Inventor and CEO. "We now have entered the '4D Age' of fully digitized design-manufacturing-assembly as a service, dematerialized products using and requiring less material and energy, distributed regional production, and democratized access to the tools, data and production assets necessary for innovation in our human-built world." 

Lukas Czinger, President and Chief Operating Officer added, "DAPS allows customers to develop higher performing products on faster timelines and with zero design-specific capex, freeing manufacturers from the burdens of legacy design decisions. Divergent is on a mission to rebuild the American industrial base with a truly transformational manufacturing technology."

About Divergent

Divergent has created the world's first end-to-end software-hardware production system for industrial digital manufacturing – the Divergent Adaptive Production System (DAPS™) – allowing customers to design, additively manufacture, and automatically assemble complex structures for automotive, aerospace, and defense applications. DAPS transforms the economics and environmental impact of manufacturing complex structures for vehicles of all types by optimizing designs, dematerializing structures, and eliminating upfront capex. For more information, please visit www.divergent3d.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/divergent-technologies-inc-announces-closing-of-upsized-230-million-series-d-capital-raise-301985992.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT Meccanica Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Funding round will scale up across automotive round ripresa
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra, Bonomi: "Su 30 mld misure espansive solo 9,4% a imprese"
News to go
Qualificazioni Euro 2024, venerdì Italia- Macedonia del Nord
News to go
'Ndrangheta in Liguria, 26 arresti
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Idf: catturati oltre 20 miliziani Hamas
News to go
Indi Gregory, Meloni: "Fatto il possibile ma non è bastato"
News to go
Salari, le donne guadagnano 8mila euro in meno
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Tasse, quasi la metà degli italiani non dichiara redditi
News to go
Tornano sole e caldo sull'Italia: le previsioni
News to go
Nassiriya 20 anni dopo, l'omaggio ai 19 italiani uccisi nella strage
News to go
Agricoltura 'verde', via libera agli aiuti di Stato: ecco per chi
News to go
Meloni agli italiani: "Volete decidere o continuare a guardare?"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza