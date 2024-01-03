Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 03 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 18:20
comunicato stampa

Hypershell Revolutionizes Outdoor Exploration with Innovative Mountain Exoskeleton at CES 2024

03 gennaio 2024 | 18.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Aiming to empower outdoor enthusiasts to transcend their physical limits and venture into uncharted territories.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of the renowned Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, Hypershell, a robot startup fostered by Y-Combinator China, extends an open invitation to tech enthusiasts worldwide. Hypershell is poised to unveil its latest products, Hypershell GoX and ProX, at booth 55253 in the Las Vegas Venetian Expo from January 9 to 12.

The spotlight is set on the Hypershell ProX, an all-terrain exoskeleton crafted for running, hiking, long-distance treks, and beyond. This innovative apparatus integrates state-of-the-art robotics, ergonomics, and artificial intelligence, delivering an unparalleled adventure experience for active lifestyle enthusiasts.

Equipped with an AI-based motion engine, the exoskeleton intuitively anticipates and adapts to the wearer's movements, transitioning seamlessly between 9 motion postures and provides strong powerful assistance at maximum 800W output, offering up to 30kg of weight offset, freeing them from heavy backpacks, fatigue, high altitude, slope degrees and distance limitations.

Designed with outdoor enthusiasts in mind, ProX is both foldable and ultralight, weighing just 2kg. It easily attaches to a backpack when folded, making it the perfect companion for extended journeys, and operates flawlessly up to -20℃ with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

"Hypershell encourages nature-based ecotourism and introduces affordable consumer-grade exoskeleton technology to outdoor lovers." Kelvin Sun, the founder of Hypershell, explains. "This product is especially useful for outdoor enthusiasts who seek additional support or travel with heavy loads."

By unlocking the boundaries of human physical capability, Hypershell Mountain Exoskeleton expands human footprints further and redefines a more delightful and relaxing outdoor experience, "We believe CES participants will be impressed by these formidable yet smart and lightweight products."

To learn more about Hypershell's commitment to cutting-edge mountain exoskeleton technology, please visit: www.hypershell.cc

About Hypershell

Hypershell started in 2018 when the core members discovered extraordinary possibilities in simulation research on the interaction of exoskeletons and human bodies. Hypershell is committed to continuously promoting human progress. Since our establishment in 2021, we have been innovating technologies and products in the field of exoskeletons to reshape people's lifestyles and enable technology to empower life.

Media Contact

Valentina PanOverseas Marketingyingjie.pan@hypershell.cc 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2308029/Hypershell_ProX.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hypershell-revolutionizes-outdoor-exploration-with-innovative-mountain-exoskeleton-at-ces-2024-302023146.html

