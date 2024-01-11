Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 11 Gennaio 2024
13:53
Infosys: Resilient performance in a seasonally weak quarter; Large deal momentum continues with 71% net new deals

11 gennaio 2024 | 14.10
LETTURA: 11 minuti

Infosys Topaz driving strong differentiation and market leadership in generative AI

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, delivered $4,663 million in Q3 revenues with year-on-year and sequential decline of 1.0% in constant currency. Large deal TCV for the quarter was $3.2 billion, with 71% being net new. Operating margin for the quarter was 20.5%, a sequential decline of 70 bps. Attrition declined further to 12.9%. FY24 revenue guidance revised to 1.5%-2.0% and operating margin guidance at 20%-22%.

"Our performance in Q3 was resilient. Large deal wins were strong at $3.2 billion, with 71% of this as net new, reflecting the relevance and strength of our portfolio of offerings ranging from generative AI, digital and cloud to cost, efficiency and automation" said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. "Our clients are leveraging our Topaz generative AI capabilities and our Cobalt cloud capabilities to create long-term value for their businesses", he added.

-1.0%YoY & QoQCC growth

20.5%Operating margin

3.0%YTD Increase in EPS(₹ terms)

$3.2 bnLarge deal TCV(71% net new)

Guidance for FY24:

1. Key highlights: 

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023

Revenues in CC terms declined by 1.0% YoY and QoQReported revenues at $4,663 million, growth of 0.1% YoY Operating margin at 20.5%, decline of 1.0% YoY and 0.7% QoQ Basic EPS at $0.18, decline of 7.1% YoY FCF at $665 million, growth of 15.5% YoY;FCF conversion at 90.6% of net profit

For nine months ended December 31, 2023

Revenues in CC terms grew by 1.8% YoYReported revenues at $13,997 million, growth of 2.5% YoYOperating margin at 20.8%, decline of 0.2% YoYBasic EPS at $0.18, growth of 1.7% YoYBasic EPS at $0.53, flat YoY FCF at $2,034 million, growth of 11.7% YoY; FCF conversion at 92.1% of net profit

"Q3 performance is a demonstration of our strong execution capabilities reflected in improved operational efficiencies achieved under 'Project Maximus', despite a challenging environment," said Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer. "Cash generation remained robust with FCF to net profit conversion for Q3 at 90.6%," he added.

2.  Client wins & testimonials

3.  Recognitions & Awards

AI and Cloud Services

Key Digital Services

®

Industry & Solutions

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, our ability to attract and retain personnel, our transition to hybrid work model, economic uncertainties, technological innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, the actual or anticipated findings of the ongoing assessment of the extent and nature of exfiltrated data in relation to the McCamish cybersecurity incident and customer reaction to such findings, and the amount of any additional costs, including indemnities or damages / claims, resulting from the McCamish cybersecurity incident. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

 

Infosys Limited and subsidiaries

Extracted from the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet under IFRS as at:                       (Dollars in millions)

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

1,640

1,481

Current investments

958

841

Trade receivables

3,680

3,094

Unbilled revenue

1,589

1,861

Other Current assets

1,425

1,349

Total current assets

9,292

8,626

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment and Right-of-use assets

2,375

2,516

Goodwill and other Intangible assets

1,075

1,095

Non-current investments

1,354

1,530

Unbilled revenue

202

176

Other non-current assets

1,308

1,369

Total non-current assets

6,314

6,686

Total assets

15,606

15,312

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Trade payables

460

470

Unearned revenue

922

872

Employee benefit obligations

326

292

Other current liabilities and provisions

2,970

3,135

Total current liabilities

4,678

4,769

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

802

859

Other non-current liabilities

458

460

Total non-current liabilities

1,260

1,319

Total liabilities

5,938

6,088

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the company

9,617

9,172

Non-controlling interests

51

52

Total equity

9,668

9,224

Total liabilities and equity

15,606

15,312

 

Extracted from the Condensed Consolidated statement of Comprehensive Income under IFRS for:

(Dollars in millions except per equity share data)

 

3 months ended December 31, 2023

3 months ended December 31,2022

9 months ended December 31, 2023

9 months ended December 31, 2022

Revenues

4,663

4,659

13,997

13,657

Cost of sales

3,274

3,230

9,755

9,544

Gross profit

1,389

1,429

4,242

4,113

Operating expenses:

   Selling and marketing expenses

204

196

633

574

   Administrative expenses

229

232

692

671

Total operating expenses

433

428

1,325

1,245

Operating profit

956

1,001

2,917

2,868

Other income, net (3)

79

84

196

229

Profit before income taxes

1,035

1,085

3,113

3,097

Income tax expense 

301

285

904

859

Net profit (before minority interest)

734

800

2,209

2,238

Net profit (after minority interest)

733

800

2,208

2,237

Basic EPS ($)

0.18

0.19

0.53

0.53

Diluted EPS ($)

0.18

0.19

0.53

0.53

 

NOTES:

www.infosys.com

IFRS-INR Press Release: https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2023-2024/q3/documents/ifrs-inr-press-release.pdf

Fact sheet: https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2023-2024/q3/documents/fact-sheet.pdf

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infosys-resilient-performance-in-a-seasonally-weak-quarter-large-deal-momentum-continues-with-71-net-new-deals-302032690.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
