Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 10 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS
SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

REVOLUTIONARY LASER TV INNOVATIONS SHOWCASED BY HISENSE AT CES 2024

10 gennaio 2024 | 12.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global electronics and home appliance corporation Hisense brings its cutting-edge Laser TV innovations to CES 2024, showcasing the next generation of cinematic home entertainment solutions.

Hisense is a pioneer in Laser TV innovations, introducing the first 8K Laser TV and ground-breaking TriChroma Laser TV globally. At CES 2024, Hisense continues to lead in technological innovation by introducing the world's first 8K Sonic Screen Laser TV, boasting the world's most giant sonic screen with 3.4㎡ sound area and 100,000+ sound units. The sound comes from the screen offering an immersive experience that rivals that of a professional cinema. Hisense's new Rollable Laser TV revolutionizes large screen viewing, going beyond the constraints of traditional installations. By seamlessly rolling and hiding the Laser ambient light rejection screen, consumers are offered a high-performance viewing experience and the ability to hide the screen when it's not in use.

By comparison to the Rollable screen, also on display at the Hisense booth was the Ultra Slim 4K Laser TV with Compact Laser Engine and Ultra Slim Display Technology - the smallest 4K Laser TV in the industry. The ultra slim screen is only 1.57cm deep and weighs 7.5 kg, allowing for subtlety and seamless integration into a living space without compromising on image quality.

Hisense not only displayed developments in image quality and screen immersion but has also redefined what's possible for Laser TVs in high dynamic range, brightness, contrast and visual depth. The world's first Ultra Black Screen Laser TV contains micro-nano, anti-glare film technology that improves light utilization efficiency by 50% - delivering unprecedented improvements in the display brightness, contrast. In another bid for pristine brightness and contrast, the Hisense's Dynamic Light Steering Laser TV which involves Barco™ Bright technology has met consumer demand for a superior image no matter the setting - bright, dark, and anywhere in between.

Hisense also showcased its cutting-edge display technology for the automotive industry. The Automobile Laser Display simulates a full in-vehicle experience using advanced Laser projection technology and was recognised with a CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree designation. Hisense's AR Heads-Up Display (HUD) integrates holographic technology and TriChroma triple-Laser projection, transforming the vehicle windshield into an information hub, providing drivers with simultaneous views of virtual images and the real environment through multi-directional displays in high resolution, offering remarkable transparency. The AR HUD also extends its capabilities to the exterior, incorporating headlight projection equipment for safety reminders and streamlining the optical path for enhanced AR HUD performance.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2315483/Hisense_s_new_Rollable_Laser_TV__1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2315482/Hisense_Ultra_Slim_4K_Laser_TV.jpg 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/revolutionary-laser-tv-innovations-showcased-by-hisense-at-ces-2024-302031210.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Media_E_Pubblicita Altro Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza home appliance corporation Hisense brings its cutting edge Laser TV CES 2024 appliance
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, attacco hacker contro Mosca
News to go
Sicilia, approvata norma che prevede assunzione donne sfregiate e orfani femminicidi
News to go
Francia, Attal nuovo premier
News to go
Austria, precipita cabinovia: 4 feriti gravi
News to go
Coppa Italia, si decidono le semifinaliste
News to go
Svolta in Corea del Sud: messa al bando la carne di cane
News to go
Ponte Morandi, imputati risarciscono parti civili "ma non è ammissione di colpa"
Guerra a Gaza, Blinken in Israele da Netanyahu: ultime news
News to go
Risparmio, in Italia il 5% delle famiglie possiede il 46% della ricchezza
News to go
2024, compleanno a cifra tonda per molti vip
News to go
Acca Larenzia, condanna bipartisan per saluti romani
News to go
Scabbia nel Regno Unito, scatta l'allarme


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza