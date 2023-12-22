Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 22 Dicembre 2023
11:22
comunicato stampa

SUNON: Pioneering Innovative Liquid Cooling Solutions for Modern Data Centers

22 dicembre 2023 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

KAOHSIUNG, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the era of high-tech development and the ever-increasing demand for data processing power, data centers are consuming more energy and generating excess heat. As a global leader in thermal solutions, SUNON is at the forefront, offering a diverse range of cutting-edge liquid cooling solutions tailored to advanced data centers equipped with high-capacity CPU and GPU computing for AI, edge, and cloud servers.

SUNON's liquid cooling design services are ideally suited for modern data centers, generative AI computing, and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. These solutions are meticulously customized to fit the cooling space and server density of each data center. With their compact yet comprehensive design, they guarantee exceptional cooling efficiency and reliability, ultimately contributing to a significant reduction in a client's total cost of ownership (TCO) in the long term. In the pursuit of net-zero emissions standards, SUNON's liquid cooling solutions play a pivotal role in enhancing corporate sustainability. They o ff er a win-win scenario for clients seeking to transition toward greener and more digitalized operations.

SUNON presents a wide array of cooling modules and systems, including direct cooling solutions, rear-door heat exchangers (RDHx), and reservoir and pumping units (RPU). For instance, SUNON's open-loop direct cooling modules have been seamlessly integrated into various rack server applications. These solutions are engineered to align with system structures, ensuring a unique thermal contact configuration between surfaces, curvature of water pipes, and coolants. They cater to servers with high-performance cooling requirements, such as thermal contact resistance (Rth) below 0.04 ℃ /W, liquid flow of 1.25 LPM, and TDP of up to 700W. Notably, these cooling solutions are fully compatible with Intel dual Socket Eagle Stream (EGS) Processors, thus enhancing operational efficiency.

About SUNON  Sunonwealth introduced the SUNON brand in 1980. Our dedicated employees have continuously focused on researching and developing core motor technology. In the fields of motors, fans, cooling modules, ventilation fans, and air purification solutions, SUNON remains committed to innovation and consistently sets trends across various industrial applications. We proudly pioneered the world's first MagLev motor fan, the smallest and thinnest magnetic levitation motor fan product. SUNON has earned a global reputation for its diverse thermal solutions, catering to clients across various industries, including high-tech, generative AI, 5G networking, IoT, automotive, industrial, medical, and HVACR applications. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.sunon.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2306821/635x400.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sunon-pioneering-innovative-liquid-cooling-solutions-for-modern-data-centers-302021658.html

