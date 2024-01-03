The New Open-E JovianDSS Up30 Version Enables Data-Type Tiering and NVMe Partitioning

Open-E announced the release of the new Open-E JovianDSS Up30 breakthrough version.

ATLANTA, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Open-E, a leading developer of software-defined storage solutions, announces the release of the new Open-E JovianDSS Up30 version. This breakthrough update brings a lot of advanced features and improvements that will enhance the data storage performance, reliability, and safety of enterprise and SMB customers.

Open-E JovianDSS Up30 Version's Highlights

The new Open-E JovianDSS Up30 version introduces ZFS Special Devices, which allow users to store specific types of data, such as metadata or small file blocks, on dedicated high-performance storage devices like SSDs or NVMes. This unique approach, also called "data-type tiering", significantly improves the overall performance of the system.

Apart from that, the update brings support for NVMe partitioning, which enables the division of the NVMe disk space and use of one device for different purposes, such as read cache, write log, or Special Devices. This allows users to optimize their disk capacity utilization, save money, and simplify their data storage management and maintenance.

The full list of new features and improvements can be found here: https://www.open-e.com/blog/open-e-joviandss-up30-a-game-changing-update/

The new Open-E JovianDSS Up30 version is available for download from the Open-E website https://www.open-e.com/download/open-e-jovian-data-storage-software. Users can also contact the Open-E sales team or the Open-E support team for more information or assistance.

About Open-E JovianDSS

Open-E JovianDSS is a software-defined storage solution that delivers enterprise-class functionality with high performance, reliability, and scalability. It is based on ZFS and Linux technology and designed for businesses of any size that require high data availability and integrity. It supports various data storage protocols, such as iSCSI, NFS, SMB/CIFS, and Fibre Channel.

About Open-E

Open-E is a leading developer of software-defined storage solutions with over 39,000 installations worldwide. The company has been providing reliable and flexible data storage software since 1998. The products are used by Fortune 500 customers in various industries such as healthcare, education, media and entertainment, government, and military. Open-E aims to deliver simple and robust solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and security.

For more information about Open-E and its products, visit www.open-e.com or follow the company on social media: Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube, or Instagram.

Press Contact

Paweł BrzeżekOpen-E, Inc.Office: +49 (89) 800-777-18E-mail: pawel.brzezek@open-e. com

