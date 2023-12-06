Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 06 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 11:30
comunicato stampa

UK consultation underway and world's largest vape technology company commits to high-quality innovation, encourages industry to follow suit of FEELM2.0 innovations

06 dicembre 2023 | 10.50
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMOORE, the world's largest vaping technology and manufacturing company, has proactively taken steps to foster the responsible growth of the nicotine vapor industry. As the UK government concludes its consultation on e-cigarettes, primarily focused on youth vaping, SMOORE call for industry peers to join in these responsible practices. This initiative underscores SMOORE's commitment to serving brands towards regulated choices in this evolving market.

The company, which creates the atomisation (vapourisation) technology that is contained within the vaping devices, calls for more standardisation of product sizes and shapes, which it believes will help "faster disassembly at waste treatment sites, helping to increase recycling rates of vapes." In addition, it support every batch of products to be randomly sampled for product compliance. Such measures are necessary to motivate the compliant brands and producers. 

A strict yet open market place will encourage more innovations in the industry to create products that will serve its job even better with every new generation. Taking SMOORE's own recent innovation for example, its improvement in the atomisation technology, the FEELM2.0 gives consumers more value and makes the product more environmentally friendly by offering double the product usage in a 2mL e-liquid tank when compared to the older vapes.

SMOORE believes responsibly investing in the R&D of the device technology and system rather than just the exterior designs is what will showcase the real value of the vapour devices. That is why it consistently allocates over 10% of annual revenue in the ongoing R&D of this transformative technology. One result of that is FEELM2.0's advancements in the heating coil solutions allowing the devices to more efficiently utilise the e-liquids available, when used in a disposable device will lengthen the life of the device.

A recent lab result by Inter Scientific compared the capabilities of FEELM2.0 and the top 3 selling vapes on the market. The lab measured all compliant 2mL vapes and result showed that the other devices were only able to achieve an average of just below 500 puffs while FEELM2.0 was able to achieve an average of 1,076 puffs. It was able to achieve this while producing a consistent vapour volume of only 3% drop off while the other devices had dropped as much as 46%, producing significantly less flavour with every usage.

SMOORE recognises that unrestricted naming such as 'cotton candy', 'gummy bear' and 'blueberry popsicle' as well as product designs which look like toys, soft drinks or cartoon characters, has high potential to attract youths.

The company will support clients on avoiding such risks to their brands.

Rex Zhang, Strategy Director at SMOORE, says: "The vape industry represents the best chance the world has ever seen to smoke-free and we cannot allow this opportunity to be squandered."

"Vaping was invented for this very purpose, and we need to ensure that it is focussed on the adult smoking market."

SMOORE, whose ground-breaking heating technology is found in one of every three of the world's rechargeable pod vapes, has always put positive impact development first with its mission 'Atomisation makes life better'.

Mr Zhang added: "We want other companies to follow our lead on this because we have to ensure that we stop youth vaping and we strongly believe that this must happen regardless of what the government ends up doing."

"We cannot squander this opportunity to help secure a smoke-free generation and, in order to do this, we need both the general public and governments on our side."

"It is only by uniting as an industry from beginning to end and making a clear commitment to doing all in our power to tackle youth vaping that we will be able to achieve this."

"The UK has always been seen as a world-leading example in fair and proportionate regulation of the vape industry and let's not give them any reason at all to move from that position."

Ricky Wang, ruiqi.wang@smooretech.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2294149/Lab_test_results_Inter_Scientific.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uk-consultation-underway-and-worlds-largest-vape-technology-company-commits-to-high-quality-innovation-encourages-industry-to-follow-suit-of-feelm2-0-innovations-302007346.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
