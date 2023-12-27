Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 27 Dicembre 2023
comunicato stampa

Unitree B2 Redefines Industrial Quadruped Robotics with Amazing Performance

25 dicembre 2023 | 14.10
HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 3, Unitree Robotics released the new industrial quadruped robot B2.

As a leading force in the industry, Unitree industrial quadruped robot brought by Unitree has been upgraded on the basis of the B1 with a full range of upgrades, including the comprehensive capacity of load, range, motion capability, speed, etc., enabling it to play a role in more application scenarios.

1. The fastest running industrial-grade quadruped robotB2 has a significant improvement in speed, with a running speed of more than 6m/s to become the fastest known industrial-grade quadruped robot on the market. At the same time, it has a maximum jumping distance of up to 1.6m.

2. Continuous load increased by 100%, endurance soared by 200B2's maximum standing load capacity reaches 120kg, continuous walking load is more than 40kg with an increase of 100%; 20kg load continuous walking is more than 4 hours with more than 15km mileage, and endurance is increased by 200%; unloaded continuous walking endurance is more than 5 hours with more than 20km mileage. This means that B2 is able to carry heavy loads, perform delivery tasks or work continuously for long periods of time.

3. Powerful joint performance increased by 170% with 360N.m strong torqueWith a peak torque of 360N.m, a 170% increase in performance, B2 providing greater flexibility and stability for industrial operations.

4. Stable and strong, all-round to deal with diverse environmentsB2 has superb obstacle-crossing ability and can easily cross various obstacles, providing an excellent solution for dealing with complex environments. In addition, B2 also has all-terrain adaptability, and can walk stably in slippery or extreme terrain.

5. Depth perception to cope with various complex challengesIn terms of perception capability, B2 can be paired with a variety of sensors, including 3D LIDAR, depth cameras and optical cameras, which enable Unitree robot to adapt to its surroundings better, thus accomplishing various tasks more safely and efficiently.

Unitree said that B2 industrial quadruped robot will be widely used in various industries, such as industrial automation, power inspection, emergency rescue, industrial inspection, education and research. Its high performance and versatility will enable it to play an important role in these fields, improving work efficiency, reducing labor costs, and lowering risks and dangers.

More introduction: www.unitree.com/b2 

CONTACT: Duke Huang, pr@unitree.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2307504/Unitree_B2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unitree-b2-redefines-industrial-quadruped-robotics-with-amazing-performance-302022195.html

