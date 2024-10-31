Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 01 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 21:02
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

KFSHRC Leads Ethical Integration of AI in Healthcare

31 ottobre 2024 | 18.25
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Responsible integration has become imperative as Artificial Intelligence (AI) continue to reshape the medical landscape. King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) emphasizes patient safety, transparency, and accountability by integrating critical medical advancements within a framework of ethical responsibility.

Since its launch in 2019, KFSHRC’s Center for Healthcare Intelligence (CHI) has developed over 20 locally powered AI applications that enhance treatment outcomes, improve patient experience, and boost operational efficiency. At the Global Health Exhibition 2024, which concluded last week in Riyadh, KFSHRC signed an MoU with the Saudi Patient Safety Center (SPSC) to advance patient safety through AI, focusing on patient empowerment, drug safety, and scientific expertise exchange. This reflects KFSHRC’s dedication to ensuring patient safety while responsibly leveraging innovative technologies.

Beyond AI, KFSHRC is pioneering CRISPR technology for therapeutic applications, focusing on these transformative gene-editing treatments while maintaining rigorous ethical oversight.

KFSHRC’s Research Ethics Committee oversees AI and CRISPR technologies to prevent bias, safeguard patient rights, and ensure that innovations align with global standards. Ongoing audits and clinician involvement bolster this commitment to transparency, ensuring that AI tools complement human expertise and deliver the best outcomes.

Internationally recognized, KFSHRC has received the 2022 Leadership Award in AI and the 2024 Gold Award for Best Use of Customer Insights, sharing its advancements globally through partnerships with the WHO and Harvard University, promoting global health equity through telemedicine and capacity-building programs.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine. For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85f02af8-abef-4bba-ac2d-829988ee7f39

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre Saudi Arabia https//www.kfshrc.edu.sa/ Dania Koujan Head of Media Department SA Health Care Health Care Equipment & Services Global Health Exhibition Healthcare KFSH&RC Health Innovation KFSHRC Leads Ethical Integration of AI in Healthcare KFSHRC Leads Ethical Integration of AI
Vedi anche
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza