Mercoledì 20 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 08:05
comunicato stampa

XCMG Crane Showcases Its Latest Products and Solutions at GIS EXPO 2023

20 settembre 2023
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PIACENZA, Italy, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Crane is set to present two crane models specifically designed for the European market at GIS EXPO 2023, marking its second showcase at the show since 2019. Attendees can view these innovations at outdoor booth N138-0159 from October 5 to 7 in Piacenza, Italy.

GIS EXPO, Europe's largest crane machinery exhibition, is held biennially and caters to users of machinery and equipment for lifting, industrial, and port handling, as well as for heavy transport vehicles. The exhibition serves as a platform for leading construction machinery manufacturers worldwide to display their most recent products and technologies.

"Under the theme 'Elevate Your Potential: Embrace Longer, Stronger, and More Reliable Solutions', we are excited to showcase our cutting-edge crane innovations to global customers while sharing the key factors behind our success," said Sun Jianzhong, Vice President of XCMG Construction Machinery and General Manager of XCMG Crane. "Our commitment to localized and customized product development ensures we address the unique needs of our customers."

At this year's GIS EXPO, XCMG Crane will exhibit models specifically tailored for the European market:

XCMG Crane is focused on bolstering its presence in Europe by leveraging the expertise available at XCMG Group's R&D center and European headquarters in Germany. Through the establishment of an extensive local sales and service network, the company aims to cater to customers in Europe with cutting-edge lifting equipment and comprehensive solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2215855/XCMG_Crane_showcases_latest_products_solutions_GIS_EXPO_2023.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xcmg-crane-showcases-its-latest-products-and-solutions-at-gis-expo-2023-301932925.html

in Evidenza