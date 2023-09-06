Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 06 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:31
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:21 Ryder Cup, da Djokovic a Shevchenko: ecco l'All Star Match

12:10 E' morto Giuliano Montaldo, il regista aveva 93 anni

12:08 Pallavolo, generale Vannacci: "Egonu lascia? Meritocrazia sempre giusto criterio"

12:03 Beniamino Quintieri nuovo presidente Istituto Credito sportivo

11:48 Internet, Ue designa sei 'guardiani' del web

11:35 US Open 2023: programma oggi 6 settembre, chi gioca, dove vederli in tv e streaming

11:30 Italia del basket perde ai Mondiali con gli Usa, gli insulti dei 'tifosi' azzurri

11:18 Ascolti tv, vince 'Il Giovane Montalbano' in replica: esordio Berlinguer con 9,62%

11:10 Vuelta di Spagna 2023, oggi undicesima tappa: percorso, in tv e streaming

11:02 Tecnologia: tutte le novità di Samsung SmartThings a Ifa 2023

10:53 Mario Giordano torna oggi 6 settembre con 'Fuori dal coro'

10:40 Ucraina, Blinken a Kiev: atteso annuncio aiuti Usa per oltre un miliardo di dollari

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Zoomlion Reports H1 2023 Results: Scale, Quality, and Profitability Growth in Full Swing, with International Revenue Soars by 115.39% YoY

06 settembre 2023 | 11.49
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANGSHA, China, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion", 1157.HK) reported first-half 2023 sales revenues of 24.075 billion yuan (US$ 3.29 billion), marking a 13.03% YoY rise. International revenue contributed 8.372 billion yuan (US$ 1.15 billion), reflecting a notable 115.39% YoY surge.

The net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company reached 2.04 billion yuan (US$ 279.27 million), an 18.9% growth. Meanwhile, net profit, adjusted for non-recurring items, climbed 40.31% to 1.688 billion yuan (US$ 231 million).

Zoomlion attributes its robust H1 2023 performance to its commitment to high-quality development, emphasizing digital, intelligent, and eco-friendly transformation, focusing on emerging business sectors, and robust international market expansion.

Zoomlion persistently strives to reduce costs and enhance efficiency. It improves operational efficiency by consistently promoting the use of new construction materials, advanced techniques and technologies. This approach ensures ongoing improvement in the quality of operation and management.

Benefiting from digital upgrading, intelligent manufacturing, and the self-development and application of industrial Internet, Zoomlion has successfully reduced the R&D cycle by 31.1% and operational costs by 20.3%. Its world-leading lighthouse factory has improved production efficiency by 34.1%, leading to 35% reduction of order fulfillment cycle.

During the reporting period, Zoomlion's product gross profit rate is up 7.11% YoY, reaching 27.9%. The gross profit rate in Q2 stood at 29.04%, up 2.65% MoM and 7.63% YoY. Zoomlion has achieved five consecutive quarters of improvement since Q1 2022. This denotes the fifth consecutive quarter of growth since Q1 2022. Additionally, the H1 2023 net profit ratio rose to 9.22%, a 1% YoY increment.

In addition to significant results in the three sectors of construction machinery, agricultural machinery and intelligent agriculture, as well as new construction materials, Zoomlion has also made significant strides in international markets, with its H1 2023 revenue rising 115.39% YoY. Countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Kazakhstan, and Brazil saw sales growth surpassing 200%.

Several of Zoomlion's products set Chinese export records in construction and engineering machinery:

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2202850/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoomlion-reports-h1-2023-results-scale-quality-and-profitability-growth-in-full-swing-with-international-revenue-soars-by-115-39-yoy-301918984.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Meccanica Architettura_E_Edilizia Trasporti_E_Logistica Altro Meccanica Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza YoY surge Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd. Profitability growth Zoomlion reports H1
Vedi anche
News to go
Tumori, in under 50 aumentati del 79% in 30 anni
News to go
Petrolio, le decisioni di Russia e Arabia Saudita
News to go
Manovra 2024, oggi vertice di maggioranza
News to go
78 femminicidi dall'inizio dell'anno, i dati del Viminale
News to go
Lamezia Terme, sequestrata piantagione di canapa indiana
News to go
Mostra Venezia, Barbera: "Contro Woody Allen una persecuzione"
News to go
Bollette, Pichetto Fratin: "Valutiamo conferma misure contro rincari"
News to go
G20, lettera aperta Ong ai leader: "Tassate i super ricchi"
News to go
Roma, infermiera uccisa: 45enne fermato
News to go
Bonus asili nido 2023, come richiederlo
News to go
Mondiali basket, Italia-Usa 63-100
News to go
Migranti, aumentano del 28% le richieste di asilo in Europa
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza