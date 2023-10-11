Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 11 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:48
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:44 Prezzo benzina in calo oggi, ma incertezza sui mercati per guerra Israele

09:42 Mary Lou Retton in fin di vita, America trema per regina della ginnastica

09:30 Ucraina, Zelensky al quartier generale Nato

09:23 Scontro tra auto a Palestrina, due morti e due bimbi gravi

09:00 Terremoto in Afghanistan, oggi nuova scossa 6.3 nell'ovest

08:53 Meteo, ancora caldo poi arriva il maltempo: previsioni di oggi e domani

08:17 Terremoto oggi Teramo, due scosse nella notte in provincia

07:28 Israele, almeno 1200 morti. A Gaza "colpiti 450 obiettivi". Razzi dalla Striscia

07:11 Israele, offensiva totale contro Hamas: la strategia per Gaza

23:52 Report Raitre, La Russa: "Vergogna, calunniatori schifosi"

23:19 Napoli, Antonio Conte al posto di Rudi Garcia? "Ci vuole rispetto"

22:13 Emma Bonino a Belve 2023: "Ecco perché non ho mai avuto un figlio"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

"AI and Innovation: a creative revolution in business?" Publication of a new book by SKEMA's professor, Margherita Pagani

11 ottobre 2023 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In her new book, Margherita Pagani explores the interaction between artificial intelligence and business creativity. "Artificial Intelligence for Business Creativity", published by Routledge, is a comprehensive guide to how AI is not just reshaping the business landscape, but acting as a catalyst for creativity and innovation within organisations.

"Artificial Intelligence for Business Creativity" examines the extent to which AI is capable of supporting the creative process within businesses. Co-edited by Margherita Pagani, Director of the SKEMA Center for Artificial Intelligence (SCAI) and Professor of Artificial Intelligence in Marketing, and Renaud Champion, the late AI expert, the book explores the complex relationship between individual creativity on a micro scale and organisational innovation on a macro scale from an AI perspective.

It features numerous contributions from recognised researchers in the field of AI from esteemed institutions such as Wharton, Royal Holloway, Bayes Business School and the University of Birmingham. The foreword was written by Igor Jablokov, CEO and founder of Pryon and inventor of the voice assistant Alexa, who is also a member of the scientific committee of the SCAI - SKEMA Centre for Artificial Intelligence research center.

Optimizing processes, improving human interaction

By shedding light on three crucial areas where AI can stimulate business creativity: product and service design, process optimisation and enhancement of organisational collaboration, the authors reveal the transformative potential of AI. "Artificial Intelligence for Business Creativity" is designed to be an invaluable guide for business leaders, managers, entrepreneurs and those with a keen interest in the intersection between AI and creativity. It offers practical guidance, insightful recommendations and an in-depth understanding of AI's role in fostering creativity. It equips its readers with the tools to navigate and excel in the rapidly evolving landscape of AI.

Professor of artificial intelligence in marketing, Margherita Pagani is director of the SKEMA Centre for Artificial Intelligence research laboratory. An advisor to the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) on the Consultative Commission on industrial change, she is also deputy editor-in-chief of the magazine Micro & Macro Marketing.

A world-renowned and award-winning researcher, her publications in top international journals focus on the impact of AI on consumer behavior and on digital ecosystems.

marcom@skema. edu

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2243445/SKEMA_Business_School.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/931024/SKEMA_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ai-and-innovation-a-creative-revolution-in-business--publication-of-a-new-book-by-skemas-professor-margherita-pagani-301952621.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita AltroAltro Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza business creativity Publication of a Artificial Intelligence for Business Creativity affare
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, news di oggi 10 ottobre
News to go
Napoli, blitz a Caivano: 9 fermi, coinvolti esponenti ex amministrazione
News to go
Inps cerca 512 medici fiscali: domande entro il 30 ottobre
News to go
Meloni, Biden, Sunak, Macron e Scholz: "Fermo sostegno ad Israele"
News to go
Oggi sciopero taxi
News to go
Assoutenti: con conflitto in Israele possibili aumenti tariffe
News to go
Giornata della salute mentale, nel mondo più di 1 adolescente convive con un disturbo
News to go
Case a 1 euro a Taranto, avviato terzo bando di vendita
News to go
Criminalità, furti e rapine di strada tornano a salire
News to go
Pnrr, versata terza rata all'Italia
News to go
Dybala e l'infortunio, ultime news
News to go
Nobel Economia 2023 a Claudia Goldin
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza