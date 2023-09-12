Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 12 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:09 Migranti, barchini in fila in porto Lampedusa: oltre 2mila arrivi in poche ore - Video

14:07 Lampedusa, migranti ammassati sui barchini in fila al molo - Video

13:53 Russia, Tricarico: "Incontro Kim-Putin coreografia, aiuti militari non significativi"

13:52 Online nuova puntata podcast Adnkronos, Russia e Ucraina rinforzano eserciti (Ascolta)

13:46 Turchia, salvato lo speleologo Usa bloccato in una grotta

13:45 Caso Brescia, Dacia Maraini: "Richiesta del pm? Esterrefatta, è arcaismo culturale"

13:36 Cosimo Corrado scomparso a New York, ore di apprensione per lo youtuber 'Kazuosan'

13:25 Meloni e la battuta su Formigli-Fazzolari, il giornalista: "Onorato di essere nei suoi pensieri, ma..."

12:58 Migranti, almeno 40 dispersi nel Mediterraneo

12:49 Elisa Claps, il fratello Gildo: "Ancora oggi parte di verità è rimasta sepolta"

12:40 Ita, fonti: "Lufthansa tranquilla su dossier"

12:32 Kata scomparsa a Firenze, tutte le piste dell'indagine

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Indian Superstar Akshay Kumar Breaks Records As Well As Stigma In OMG 2; Film Tackles Taboo around Sex Education in India

12 settembre 2023 | 13.32
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Akshay Kumar, one of the most prominent superstars in India, has embarked on an awe-inspiring journey within the Indian film industry by captivating audiences with his recent movie - Oh My God 2, produced by Wakaao Films and a successful sequel to the 2013 hit, which has already amassed over 20 million dollars globally. 

Akshay Kumar who is known for his impressive track record of delivering a series of hits over the years, has used his fame and success to make social cause driven films relevant. His previous films like 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' dealt with open defecation, followed by 'Padman' that spoke about menstrual hygiene. The actor - often referred by Indians as a 'Superstar with a Heart' is also known for his action movies where he often pulls off daredevil stunts like Tom Cruise. His blockbuster successes have surpassed the billion-dollar milestone, over the years, a remarkable achievement within the Indian film industry. The superstar, through his film projects and social causes, employs over 10,000 people annually. 

Akshay Kumar's powerful performance has once again taken centre stage in the recently released OMG 2. The film has garnered commercial and critical acclaim across viewers and critics. With this movie, Akshay Kumar has reaffirmed his exceptional talent by boldly challenging the unconventional norms on sex education, a pressing need in today's India. Considered by many as one of his finest performances to date, Akshay Kumar's depiction as the messenger of Lord Shiva has left an enduring impression. However, the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and certain segments of the country deemed the film suitable exclusively for viewers aged 18+ and thus, the film has received an A+ certificate. People in India, including students, are sharing their thoughts against CBFC's decision, on social media. They're even engaging with the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Twitter, which is unusual in a country like India. A large section in the audience believes that this rating limits the movie's accessibility despite its positive impact. 

As per a 2007 report, 85% of young Indians lack access to sex education. The report has further unveiled that sex education has been prohibited in five states across India. Even conservative nations such as Oman and the UAE allowed for a release with a 12+ rating for the film. India being the land of Kamasutra, and known for Khajuraho, sex is still a taboo topic that is not discussed openly.

Despite all these challenges, Akshay Kumar fearlessly addresses the issue of sex education in the country with utmost responsibility. As his films continue to inspire and uplift, Akshay Kumar and the film OMG 2 continue to stand as a testament in shaping a better future for India's youth.

 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2208272/OMG2_Poster.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/indian-superstar-akshay-kumar-breaks-records-as-well-as-stigma-in-omg-2-film-tackles-taboo-around-sex-education-in-india-301924524.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Economia_E_Finanza As Well As Stigma India film Tackles Taboo film
Vedi anche
News to go
Cremlino: "Colloqui Putin-Kim su temi sensibili"
News to go
Migranti, notte di sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Pensioni e Opzione Donna, le news
News to go
Smartphone prima dei 12 anni può ridurre apprendimento, lo studio
News to go
Regno Unito primo Paese al mondo a somministrare terapia anti-cancro con iniezione
News to go
Eredità Berlusconi, i figli accettano senza riserve
News to go
Pnrr, ok Ue a terza rata per Italia
News to go
Strage Brandizzo, Papa ricorda le vittime
News to go
Russia, Cremlino conferma: Kim nei prossimi giorni in visita su invito di Putin
News to go
Juve, Exor: "Destituite di fondamento ipotesi cessione"
News to go
Varese, frode carosello in settore carburanti: Gdf sequestra conti per oltre 1,2 milioni
News to go
Matteo Messina Denaro, peggiorano le condizioni
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza