Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 09 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 18:35
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:29 Israele, attacco Hamas e assedio Gaza: cosa succederà, l'analisi

18:25 007 Egitto: "Israele ha sottovalutato nostri avvertimenti su Hamas"

18:15 Israele, Valditara: "Ispezioni in scuole dove si inneggia a odio, scatteranno denunce"

17:49 Presentata oggi a Civitavecchia la ‘Hydrogen Valley’

17:38 Belve 2023: scontro tra Francesca Fagnani e Stefania Nobile, figlia di Wanna Marchi

17:18 Mo, politica unita a sostegno di Israele nel suo '11 settembre'

17:07 Israele, strage al rave party: la devastazione dell'attacco di Hamas - Video

16:50 Teresa Guccini: "Stavo per morire di parto. Come Fedez ringrazio i donatori di sangue"

16:34 Israele, circa 20 italiani tra i riservisti richiamati contro Hamas

16:28 Israele, inferno al rave party attaccato da Hamas: cosa è successo

16:23 Fedez, boom interesse su donazioni di sangue. Avis: "Effetto a fine mese"

16:18 Attacco a Israele, Paniccia: "Guerra in Ucraina si allarga fuori dall'Europa"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

TRIBIT Launches a New Bluetooth Portable Speaker, StormBox Flow

09 ottobre 2023 | 18.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Take the beat anywhere thanks to StormBox Flow's compact size and 30h battery life

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TRIBIT, a global audio brand, drops the latest crop of StormBox Flow Bluetooth Portable Speaker that takes the music experience up a notch. Equipped with TRIBIT's proprietary XBass® and RunStretch® technology, this brand-new speaker delivers a remarkable 25W output power and up to 30 hours of playtime. The sleek yet robust design makes it perfect for outdoor activities, like hiking, camping and everything in between.

Small yet Mighty

With the TRIBIT's proprietary XBass® and RunStretch® technology coming in, the 25W StormBox Flow unleashes the pulsating sound like never before. Better still, users can double up the audio experience by pairing two StormBox Flow to create a one-of-a-kind immersive sound experience.

Music Streaming Day and Night

People wouldn't normally expect an extensive amount of music playtime from such a compact audio device, but the StormBox Flow Bluetooth speaker is sure to be a pleasant surprise. Packing an incredible 30 hours of playtime and cutting-edge Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, users will be able to go all day and not worry about signal loss or dropouts.

Head out and Jam out

If users are one of those who love music to bits, then the TRIBIT StormBox Flow is an apt companion. The compact size makes the speaker truly portable to wherever they want. Plus, users are sure to make a splash when they are at the pool or at the beach, thanks to the IP67 waterproof design so they don't have to stop the music when it's time to get wet.

Between now and October 14, 2023, get a 20% off promo code when users sign up at www.tribit.com. *Product and service specifications and availability may vary from country to country. Please contact media@tribit.com / support@tribit.com for detailed information.

About TRIBIT

Back to 2017, TRIBIT was born with one singular focus: to inspire outdoor exploration while embracing the beauty of nature and the magic of sound. Just like stepping into a journey where melodies of innovation resonate with your soul, TRIBIT decodes the music mystery with the notes of "do re mi" which echos our brand values.

We strive to make high quality audio accessible to all, orchestrating auditory brilliance. So now turn up the volume on your TRIBIT and treat yourself with better beats! For more information, visit www.tribit.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2241192/TRIBIT_StormBox_Flow.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tribit-launches-a-new-bluetooth-portable-speaker-stormbox-flow-301950137.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Altro ICT ICT Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza New bluetooth Portable speaker take lancio size
Vedi anche
News to go
Nobel Economia 2023 a Claudia Goldin
News to go
Amburgo, ripreso traffico aereo dopo minaccia su volo da Teheran
News to go
Zelensky sente Netanyahu: "Solidarietà dell'Ucraina a Israele"
News to go
Israele richiama 300mila riservisti
News to go
Vajont, Mattarella: "La Repubblica non ha dimenticato"
News to go
Rubò risparmi a pensionati, confiscati oltre 170mila euro a dipendente società
News to go
Israele, gabinetto di sicurezza conferma: "Paese è in guerra"
News to go
Coldiretti: caro-prezzi svuota carrello spesa
News to go
Landini: "Cinque-sei euro all'ora sono salari da fame"
News to go
Pagamenti digitali, entro fine 2023 potrebbero eguagliare i contanti
News to go
Sergio Mattarella in carica da 3167 giorni, nessuno come lui
News to go
Incidente bus Mestre, feriti in miglioramento
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza