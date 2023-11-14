Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 14 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:09 Ospedali di Gaza in ginocchio, chirurgo: "Operazioni senza anestesia"

11:59 Israele, trovata morta Vivian Silver: attivista per la pace uccisa da Hamas

11:38 Sardegna, Parisi: "Solo Todde può superare rottura centrosinistra"

11:22 "Hai guardato la mia ragazza", 20enne preso a calci e pugni a Torino

11:17 Roma, tragico incidente sulla Casilina: ciclista muore dopo scontro con un autocarro

11:13 Mic nomina giuria Capitale italiana 2026, Desario presidente

11:00 Ucraina, Nato: "Situazione sul campo difficile, aumentare il sostegno"

10:53 Favino diventa Leopardi al semaforo, colpa di Fiorello - Video

10:52 Nautica, Confindustria presente a Metstrade di Amsterdam con collettiva aziende italiane

10:51 Covid o influenza? Ecco come riconoscere i sintomi della variante Eris

10:33 Napoli e allenatore, De Laurentiis al bivio: Mazzarri o Tudor dopo Garcia

10:28 Sciopero 17 novembre 2023, chi aderisce e fasce orarie: cosa sappiamo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese baijiu brand TingHua makes a splash at 2023 Business & Philanthropy Forum in Singapore

14 novembre 2023 | 04.29
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese baijiu brand TingHua impressed participants of the 2023 Business & Philanthropy Forum held from November 9 to 10 in Singapore with its upgraded baijiu series of pleasant taste.

TingHua has been dedicated to making baijiu both tasty and healthy, Chris Zheng, international market development director of Qinghai Spring Medicinal Resources Technology Co., Ltd. (600381.SH), which is the owner of the baijiu brand, said when addressing the forum. 

To achieve the objective, TingHua has taken mellow aged spirits as the base and used innovative techniques to increase beneficial components that can improve baijiu taste and aroma while reduce components harmful to health such as fusel oil and aldehydes during brewing processes. 

TingHua baijiu also showed up as the only designated prize in the lucky draw section of the auction of the forum.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337142.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2275807/image.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-chinese-baijiu-brand-tinghua-makes-a-splash-at-2023-business--philanthropy-forum-in-singapore-301986835.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita Alimentazione Alimentazione Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza TingHua makes griffe brand chinese baijiu brand
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza, si aggrava la situazione degli ospedali
News to go
Sciopero 17 novembre, sindacati non cedono
News to go
Lavoro, imprese stimano 430mila assunzioni a novembre
News to go
14 Novembre, oggi la Giornata Mondiale del Diabete 2023
News to go
Unicef, un bambino su tre vive in aree dove non c'è abbastanza acqua
News to go
Differenze di salario tra uomo e donna in Italia: i numeri
News to go
Stop a inquinamento della plastica, al via il vertice di Nairobi
News to go
Israele-Gaza, ministro Esteri Giordania: "Il conflitto ha creato Hamas e non viceversa"
News to go
Islanda, l'eruzione del vulcano minaccia la città di Grindavik
News to go
Sciopero generale 17 novembre, Garante a Cgil e Uil: "Mancano requisiti"
News to go
Mattarella a Napoli: "Alloggi studenti atenei questione di primaria importanza"
News to go
Manovra, Bonomi: "Su 30 mld misure espansive solo 9,4% a imprese"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza