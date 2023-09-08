Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 08 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:20
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:12 Omicidio Saman, difensore padre: "Shabbar non sa da chi è stata uccisa la figlia"

10:05 Ucraina-Russia, droni Mosca su Odessa e Mykolaiv

09:54 Monza, accoltella il vicino che bestemmia: arrestato 44enne

09:54 Vuelta di Spagna 2023, oggi 13esima tappa: percorso, in tv e streaming

09:47 Nuoro, autotrasportatore ucciso a colpi d'arma da fuoco

09:28 Ucraina, reclutamento illegale cubani in Russia: arrestate 17 persone

09:28 Carburanti, oggi prezzi benzina in rialzo

09:23 Carlo III, per il re primo anno di trono e il 62% dei consensi

09:09 Cheese 2023, edizione dedicata ai 'prati'

09:03 Mattarella: "Violenza su donne intollerabile barbarie sociale"

08:45 Meteo Italia, oggi torna caldo africano: previsioni per weekend rovente

08:26 US Open, Sabalenka e Gauff in finale

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: E. China Fujian's Dehua promotes white porcelain at Autumn Fair in Birmingham, UK

08 settembre 2023 | 09.11
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujian Dehua County Investment Promotion Meeting and Ceramic Enterprise Supply-Demand Matchmaking Meeting were held in Birmingham of the United Kingdom on September 4.

Fifteen ceramic enterprises from Dehua County of Quanzhou City, east China'sFujian Province, brought over 2,000 excellent Dehua ceramics to the Birmingham Autumn Fair in the UK.

As early as 3700 years ago, Dehua had started making ceramics, becoming an important birthplace of Chinese ceramic culture. Ceramics are now the most important leading industry in Dehua, with products from over 4000 ceramic companies being exported to more than 190 countries and regions, said Huang Wenjie, party chief of the Dehua County.

In 2015, Dehua was awarded the title of "World Capital of Ceramics" by the World Council for Handicrafts of the United Nations, Huang added.

The establishment of a Dehua porcelain display area in the fair provides a valuable platform for supply and purchase parties to better know each other, he said.

"We established new contacts with Chinese manufacturers this year, allowing buyers to see that all manufacturers not only have beautiful products but also adhere to responsible purchasing principles," said Nicola Meadows, Divisional Managing Director for the Retail, Manufacturing and Engineering Division of Hyve Exhibition Group.

Four Dehua porcelain companies conducted promotional demonstrations at the event. An official of Fujian Quanzhou Shunmei Group Co., Ltd. told that the company has already established business dealings with several large retailers in the UK and hopes to further expand cooperation and market development through this expo.

The Dehua delegation also visited the famous British ceramic brand Wedgwood's Ceramic Culture Park and the Cross-Border E-commerce Oversea Exhibition Centre.

The Autumn Fair was first held in 1976. It is a long-standing and influential consumer goods fair in the UK. This year's fair attracted over 600 exhibitors and over 19,000 buyers from around the world.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336010.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2205200/Dehua.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-e-china-fujians-dehua-promotes-white-porcelain-at-autumn-fair-in-birmingham-uk-301921709.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza Fujian Dehua County investment Promotion meeting Regno Unito porcelain at Autumn Fair in Birmingham Birmingham
Vedi anche
News to go
Elisabetta II, un anno fa la morte della Regina
News to go
Meteo, le previsioni sull'Italia
News to go
Ryanair taglia voli in Sardegna per la stagione invernale
News to go
Londra, asta da record per collezione Freddie Mercury
News to go
Affitti brevi, stretta in arrivo: multe fino a 5mila euro
News to go
Pallone d'Oro, Messi favorito
News to go
Spazio, anche il Giappone vola sulla Luna
News to go
MotoGp San Marino, Bagnaia sarà in pista
News to go
Trasporto aereo, domani 8 settembre sciopero handling
News to go
Incidente ferroviario Brandizzo, proseguono le indagini
News to go
Qualificazioni Euro 2024, prosegue il lavoro della Nazionale a Coverciano
News to go
Tumori, in under 50 aumentati dell'80% in 30 anni: lo studio
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza