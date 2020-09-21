Qatar Foundation's WISE Announces Special E-Book

Education Disrupted, Education Reimagined - Responses from education's frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond

DOHA, Qatar, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WISE, a Qatar Foundation global education think-tank, in partnership with Salzburg Global Seminar, and Diplomatic Courier, is pleased to announce the official release of a special E-Book titled: Education Disrupted, Education Reimagined – Responses from education's frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

The special edition E-Book was produced in real time, as WISE, in partnership with Salzburg Global Seminar, convened key stakeholders and education leaders from over 98 countries in a three-part series of global conferences aimed at bringing the global education community together. The result was a contemporary historical record of how schools, NGOs, governments, and international organizations responded to school closures during the crisis and how they are attempting to use this crisis as a springboard to reimagine – and even transform – education in their communities and countries.

The E-Book offers an opportunity to a global audience to make sense of what happened, but it also offers a breeding ground of ideas from some of the world's top education thinkers.

"It is our hope that this publication will provide the education community with a reference point from the crisis from which future research, policy, and innovation can grow," said Dr. Asmaa Al-Fadala, editor of the publication and Director of Research and Content Development at WISE.

Contributors include:

To download the Digital Edition of the book, please click

here

Email

media@wise.org.qa

to receive more information or to request experts for media appearances.

WISE is also hosting a virtual session during the Global Goals Week, on September 29 at 3:30PM (GMT+3) to launch the e-book. Six of the e-book's authors will discuss the future of education in a post-COVID-19 world during this panel session.

You can register to the session

here

About WISE: WISE is an international, multi-sectoral platform for creative thinking, debate and purposeful action. WISE has established itself as a global reference in new approaches to education. Through both the biennial Summit and a range of ongoing programs WISE is promoting innovation and building the future of education through collaboration.

Photo -

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1278309/WISE_E_Book_Cover.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/969958/Wise_Logo.jpg

Logo -

Press Contact:Lina Lahlou

media@wise.org.qa