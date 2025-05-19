circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 19 Maggio 2025
Aggiornato: 16:46
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Ainstein Launches US-D1 Pro: Mid-Range Radar Altimeter for Advanced UAV Applications

19 maggio 2025 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAWRENCE, Kan., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ainstein, a leader in intelligent radar sensing solutions, is proud to announce the release of the US-D1 Pro (Join Waitlist), the next-generation radar altimeter engineered for precise altitude control up to 120 meters across a broad range of drone and unmanned aerial system (UAS) applications. Building on the success of the original US-D1, the US-D1 Pro delivers extended range, increased certification compliance, and enhanced environmental resilience, setting a new standard for radar altimetry in aerial platforms.

"The US-D1 Pro was purpose-built to fill a gap in the market for high-performance, mid-range radar altimeters that offer both airworthiness compatibility and affordability," said Maggie Williams, Chief Strategy Officer at Ainstein.  

The US-D1 Pro offers several key advancements:

Ideal for Mission-Critical Applications

Whether used for jobsite inspections, powerline monitoring, or other industrial applications with BVLOS operations, the US-D1 Pro enables drones to fly with unmatched precision. Its reliability and consistency are critical for applications where safe flight and accurate data collection are non-negotiable.

Availability

Pre-order the US-D1 Pro through Ainstein, authorized distributors, or our integration partners. Production deliveries begin in August 2025. See the US-D1 Pro for yourself at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2025 in Houston from May 19-22 (Ainstein - Booth 3239).

About Ainstein

Ainstein is a global leader in radar sensing solutions for aerospace, automotive, and industrial markets. With deep expertise in millimeter-wave radar, Ainstein delivers cutting-edge products that improve safety, efficiency, and autonomy. For more information, visit www.ainstein.ai.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690030/Ainstein_US_D1_Pro.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2392918/Ainstein_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ainstein-launches-us-d1-pro-mid-range-radar-altimeter-for-advanced-uav-applications-302458498.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN90450 en US Politica_E_PA ICT ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT Meccanica ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Vance incontra Papa Leone XIV in Vaticano
News to go
Turismo, in estate 2025 quasi 66 milioni di arrivi in Italia: +3,4%
Papa Leone XIV, il giorno dell'insediamento: il racconto - Video
Leone XIV, regina Maxima d'Olanda a Santa Maria Maggiore per omaggio a Francesco - Video
Leone XIV, JD Vance rientra in ambasciata Usa dopo cerimonia insediamento - Video
News to go
Sciopero nazionale del trasporto ferroviario rinviato al 23 maggio
News to go
Furti d'auto in crescita in Italia, i modelli più a rischio
News to go
Bonus donne, da oggi al via le domande
Meloni in Albania per il vertice della Comunità politica europea, le videonews dal nostro inviato
News to go
Bonus zanzariere, come funziona e quali sono i requisiti
News to go
America's Cup per la prima volta in Italia, un'occasione per Napoli
Uccisa a Fregene, giallo sul litorale di Roma: le videonews dalla nostra inviata


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza