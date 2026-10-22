All-New TIGGO7 and TIGGOX7 Make Global Debuts at CHERY Brand Night, Celebrating "Together. For Family"

WUHU, China, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 21 October, CHERY Brand Night gathered families from around the world in Wuhu, Anhui, under the theme "Together. For Family." Their stories accompanied the global debuts of All-New TIGGO7 and TIGGOX7, the first TIGGOX model. Both address diverse family mobility needs and embody CHERY's "For Family" philosophy.

All-New TIGGO7: Comfort for Everyday Family Life

Families from Ecuador, Poland and the UK opened the evening with stories of mutual support through hardship, growth and daily life. Their experiences showed the need for dependable family mobility.

The All-New TIGGO7 family SUV offers comfortable space, dependable quality and comprehensive safety. It supports commutes, family pick-ups and drop-offs, and weekend outings, making everyday travel easier and more reassuring.

TIGGOX7: Taking Family Life Further

Families from Romania, South Africa and Brazil shared how they support one another's careers, passions and aspirations, giving each other confidence to explore further.

TIGGOX7, the first model in the TIGGOX series, made its debut. Positioned as a Family Comfort Exploration SUV, it combines everyday urban convenience and comfort with capability across varied road conditions. From weekday commutes to outdoor holidays, it helps families explore further without choosing between daily practicality and adventure.

A Commitment Beyond the Launch

Speaking at CHERY Brand Night, Guibing Zhang, Executive Vice President of Chery Auto, attended the event and delivered a speech. CHERY responds to changing family needs through technology, products that grow with families and service throughout their journeys. Football legends Edwin van der Sar and Peter Crouch joined as CHERY brand partners.

Trusted by more than 4.55 million users worldwide, CHERY sees each relationship as the start of a lasting commitment. The night was a warm gathering and a promise for the future. During the 2026 Chery International User Summit, Mobo will appear at the CHERY Q test-drive event, linking family mobility with intelligent technology. The 2026 AiMOGA Robotics Global Launch will show how robots can enrich family life.

Guided by "For Family", CHERY will keep improving its products and services, supporting more households and accompanying families on the journeys ahead.

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