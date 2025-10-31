Ampace to Showcase Innovative Micro E-Mobility Battery Solutions at Upcoming EICMA 2025

Booth C88a, Hall 5 at FIERA MILANO, November 4 – 9, 2025

MILAN, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The EICMA 2025 (International Motorcycle Exhibition), which brings together many of the world's leading motorcycle and bicycle brands, will open on November 4th and showcase the industry's latest products and cutting-edge technologies. At this year's exhibition, renowned brands such as Honda and Surron will be present and several participating companies have coincidentally chosen the same battery partner—Ampace. As a supplier dedicated to the research, development, production, and manufacturing of batteries, Ampace will make its third appearance at EICMA, presenting its Micro E-mobility Battery Solutions.

Focus on Key Scenarios

Ampace will highlight its Micro E-mobility Battery Solutions tailored for two key scenarios: Excellent E-motorcycles Solutions and Efficient Urban Battery Swap Solutions.

Under the Excellent E-motorcycles Solutions, the Kun-Era series batteries and E30P cylindrical cells are designed specifically for e-motorcycles, delivering both high capacity and high-power output to significantly extend the riding range.

Efficient Urban Battery Swap Solutions emphasize "value retention and ease of use" to enhance operator profitability, while enabling riders to operate all day with just one battery swap — effectively translating efficiency into earnings.

Dedicated to Excellence

Ampace continuously innovates across its product segments, enhancing its product capabilities and establishing comprehensive strategic partnerships with industry leaders. It provides new energy products and services characterized by ultimate safety, reliability, performance, and user experience to over 50 million users across more than 30 countries and regions worldwide. To date, Ampace has earned the EcoVadis Silver Medal (top 10% globally) and a Fortune China Tech 50 rank, emerging as a leading global lithium battery enterprise.

In addition to showcasing Micro E-mobility Battery Solutions, Ampace will jointly present flagship models developed in collaboration with partners such as Wuyang-Honda, NIU, and Surron. At EICMA 2025, the premier global event for the two-wheeler industry, we cordially invite you to visit the Ampace booth (H5-C88a) and experience how high-performance batteries unleash the true power of electric riding.

For more information, visit Ampace's website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2810308/e486db4045fee057a2515c9b94b18a52.jpg

