ARDY FERGUSON WINS ESTEEMED S.PELLEGRINO YOUNG CHEF ACADEMY AWARD 2025

The dish, 'Archipelago Celebration' from Asia takes the crown and will help shape the future of gastronomy.

MILAN, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a two-day Grand Finale, last night saw Ardy Ferguson crowned as the winner of S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition 2024-25, the competition's sixth edition, at the iconic Castello Sforzesco in Milan. Competing against 14 other talented global finalists,Ferguson's dish 'Archipelago Celebration' stole the show.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/s_pellegrino/9363351-en-young-chef-academy-award-2025

The S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy is an inspiring global community, empowering talented young chefs through unparalleled connections with renowned culinary figures, education, mentorship and further networking opportunities. Its rigorous two-year global competition, spanning 55 countries and 15 regions, reached its culmination last night, with the extraordinary creativity, skill and visionary talent of gastronomy's next generation on full display and a winner crowned.

After two years of competing with chefs regionally and worldwide, Ardy Ferguson's signature dish was chosen as the winner by a Grand Jury of seven renowned chefs – Christophe Bacquié of France and two-Michelin-star Le Table des Amis; Jeremy Chan, co-founder of London's trailblazing two-Michelin-star restaurant Ikoyi; Antonia Klugmann, of Michelin-starred L'Argine in Gorizia, Italy; Niki Nakayama, of Michelin-starred n/naka in Los Angeles; Elena Reygadas, chef-owner of Michelin-starred Rosetta in Mexico City and founder of the Elena Reygadas Scholarship; Julien Royer, of celebrated three-Michelin-starred Odette in Singapore; and Mitsuharu Tsumura, whose restaurant Maido in Lima is the best in the world according to The World's 50 Best Restaurants.

The jury praised Ferguson who has been guided throughout the competition by Vicky Lau for demonstrating exceptional technical precision, a distinctive creative vision and a deep personal connection to their dish. Their dish, 'Archipelago Celebration', stood out for its balance of innovation and authenticity, perfectly embodying the competition's values of skill, passion and purpose.

Ardy Ferguson, winner of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Awards 2025, said: ''I'm incredibly honoured to have been named the winner of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition 2025. Representing Asia on this global stage has been an unforgettable experience. Creating my dish, 'Archipelago Celebration', allowed me to share the vibrant culinary traditions of Indonesia that have deeply inspired me. This journey has challenged me creatively and technically and connected me with some of the most inspiring chefs in the world. I'm deeply grateful to my mentor, Vicky Lau, for her guidance, and to S.Pellegrino for building such an extraordinary platform that empowers and celebrates young chefs.''

Guests at the awards ceremony, held at Castello Sforzesco in Milan, were treated to an exclusive gastronomic spectacle, as a bespoke dinner was created by two of the culinary world's most influential figures: Pía León, chef-owner of Lima's Kjolle, ranked number nine on The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2025, and Jessica Rosval, Head Chef of Casa Maria Luigia and Al Gatto Verde.

Among those present in the kitchen was Nelson Freitas, winner of S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition 2022–2023, who, following his mentorship experience with the Academy, now works alongside León – a true example of the meaningful career opportunities and connections the Academy continues to create.

The gala evening also saw the winners of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition's collateral awards crowned. Chef Zanté Neethling (Africa, Middle East & South Asia) received the S.Pellegrino Social Responsibility Award for her dish Tribute to the Khoi-Khoin Tara, which was praised for best exemplifying the use of sustainable practices.

Chef Noah Wynants (North Europe) and his plant-based take on a global classic, Dutch 'Rendang', was named winner of the Acqua Panna Connection in Gastronomy Award which celebrates the young chef whose signature dish best reflects harmony between tradition and innovation. Finally, chef Nicolás A. López (USA) took home the Fine Dining Lovers Food for Thought Award, which is the only award in the competition decided by public vote and recognises the young chef whose dish best expresses their personal beliefs and values, something chef López was praised for with his dish Pork with Hints of the Sea.

The S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy is an incredible opportunity for young talent in the industry to access the highest levels of expertise and knowledge, with Ardy Ferguson now joining high ranking names to create a positive contribution to the world of gastronomy and wider community.

Highlights from S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition 2024-25 are available on S.Pellegrino Academy and Sanpellegrino official social channels. To discover more about the competition, please visit sanpellegrinoyoungchefacademy.com.

About S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna

S.Pellegrino, Acqua Panna and Sanpellegrino Italian Sparkling Drinks are international trademarks of Sanpellegrino S.p.A., which is based in Milan, Italy. Distributed in over 150 countries through branches and distributors on all five continents, these products represent quality, excellence by virtue of their origins and perfectly interpret Italian style worldwide as a synthesis of pleasure, health and well-being. Sanpellegrino, with its iconic products and a history of over 120 years is the leading company in Italy in the non-alcoholic beverage sector, offering a wide range of mineral waters, aperitifs, and soft drinks.

Sanpellegrino has always been committed to enhancing this primary good for the planet and works responsibly and passionately to ensure that this resource has a secure future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2809043/ARDY_FERGUSON.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1341607/5582852/SPYCA_Logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.