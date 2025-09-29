Bulat Utemuratov Foundation Joins Global Autism Advocacy Coalition at the United Nations

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation has joined the newly established Global Autism Advocacy Coalition, launched at the United Nations Headquarters in New York during a high-level ministerial lunch meeting.

The Coalition, created with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, Autism Speaks, and the Qatar Foundation, will bring together international experts, policymakers, and civil society leaders to strengthen inclusion and improve the quality of life for people with autism worldwide. Its mission is to consolidate the efforts of governments, international organisations, and non-profits to promote rights, expand research, improve policy coordination, and strengthen advocacy on autism.

The launch event at UN Headquarters was attended by ministers of health from a number of countries, as well as senior representatives from leading international institutions and foundations working in health and education. The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation's participation highlights Kazakhstan's growing contribution to global health and inclusion initiatives.

Alongside this initiative, the Foundation signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN Migration Agency. The agreement sets out joint efforts to support migrant families raising children with autism, develop inclusive education and healthcare programmes, and promote international knowledge exchange on autism support services.

Ainur Karbozova, CEO at the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation, underlined the importance of these developments: "For over a decade, the Foundation has implemented the national programme 'Autism. One World for All,' supporting children with autism and their families across Kazakhstan. Joining the Global Autism Advocacy Coalition and partnering with the IOM will allow us to contribute Kazakhstan's experience to the international dialogue and to accelerate the creation of a more inclusive and equitable society worldwide."

Since 2015, the Foundation has established 13 Autism Centers under its Asyl Miras programme in 12 cities across Kazakhstan. These centres operate to international standards and provide free behavioural programmes based on evidence-based methods, including Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA). To date, more than 25,000 children and families have received support.

By joining international platforms such as the Global Autism Advocacy Coalition and building new partnerships with global institutions, the Foundation will strengthen its role in advancing autism advocacy and scaling up best practices internationally.

