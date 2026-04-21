Fastmarkets and Expana form strategic partnership to strengthen forest products market intelligence

LONDON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastmarkets and Expana, global leaders in commodity price reporting and market intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver deeper, more actionable forest products intelligence to customers.

Under the partnership, Fastmarkets' trusted forest products price benchmarks will be integrated directly into the Expana platform, giving customers streamlined access to essential upstream pricing alongside downstream market insights. The collaboration is designed to support faster, more confident decision‑making across increasingly complex and volatile forest products markets.

By combining Fastmarkets' authoritative, IOSCO‑compliant price assessments with Expana's downstream intelligence and analytics, customers can access critical pricing for key forest product categories – including pallets, wood, recovered paper and packaging – within a single workflow.

"As forest products markets become more volatile and margin pressure increases, customers need trusted price benchmarks embedded alongside downstream intelligence," said Raju Daswani, CEO at Fastmarkets. "Partnering with Expana allows us to deliver that combination in a way that is practical, decision‑ready and directly aligned with how Expana's agri-food customers operate."

Fastmarkets delivers some of the most widely relied-upon forest products price assessments globally, spanning pulp, recovered paper, timber, biomass, wood products, pallets, tissue, nonwovens and graphic paper. These benchmarks provide transparency and confidence to buyers, sellers and traders navigating dynamic market conditions.

"At Expana, we are committed to providing our users with comprehensive, reliable data to support smarter decision-making," said Julie Harris, CEO at Expana "Fastmarkets' authoritative forest products price benchmarks are a natural fit for our customers, and this partnership represents a meaningful step forward in expanding the insights available on our platform," she added.

Expana delivers comprehensive market intelligence and analytics across food, beverage and FMCG supply chains, with deep expertise in packaging materials, industrial inputs and cost modeling. The platform's advanced analytics and forecasting tools help customers understand cross-commodity relationships and supply chain impacts, enabling more strategic procurement decisions across volatile markets.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment by Fastmarkets and Expana to improving market transparency and equipping customers across the value chain with high‑quality, decision‑critical intelligence.

For more information, contact media@fastmarkets.com or visit www.fastmarkets.com.

ABOUT FASTMARKETS

Fastmarkets is an industry-leading PRA and information provider for the agriculture, forest products, metals, carbon and energy transition markets. Its benchmark prices, analytics, forecasts, and insights are critical to customers seeking to trade, manage risk, and understand complex global markets.

Fastmarkets was founded in 1913, with a heritage dating back to 1865 through several of its acquired brands. Fastmarkets employs more than 700 people worldwide, with offices across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company is privately held and backed by Astorg, a leading European private equity firm.

ABOUT EXPANA

Expana is the world's leading agrifood-focused Price Reporting Agency and global information provider. In markets defined by volatility, opacity and risk, Expana equips businesses with the foresight when to buy or sell, how much, where to source, what to reformulate and how to price. By uniting frequently updated pricing data, predictive forecasts, cost modeling and expert analysis, Expana transforms market data into negotiation power and boardroom-ready intelligence. The result: reduced risk, millions saved in COGS, stronger supply resilience, and faster, more confident growth.

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