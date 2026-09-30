Flytxt Recognised as a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CSP AI-Enabled Marketing and Sales Solutions

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flytxt, a global provider of Enterprise AI for subscription businesses, today announced that it has been recognised as a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CSP AI-Enabled Marketing and Sales Solutions.

Flytxt views this positioning as a progression from its recognition as a Niche Player in 2025, reflecting the company's continued growth and strong competitive position in the CSP AI market. It comes amid an expanding global footprint, broader coverage of AI-enabled marketing and sales use cases, and sustained investment in enterprise AI capabilities designed to drive business outcomes at scale.

"We view our inclusion in a Gartner Magic Quadrant for the third time, and our positioning as a Challenger this year, as an affirmation of our pioneering work in enterprise AI," said Dr. Vinod Vasudevan, CEO, Flytxt. "Our vision is to move beyond Co-pilots and task automation agents by creating an AI Expertforce that combines domain intelligence with agentic execution to autonomously drive growth and marketplace efficiency for CSPs."

Flytxt's AI combines causal reasoning, counterfactual simulation and privacy-preserving federated learning. These capabilities enable it to understand the factors influencing outcomes, evaluate alternative scenarios and determine an effective course of action tailored to each CSP's business context, enterprise policies and data privacy requirements.

Through a continuous perceive–reason–act–learn cycle, Niya-X operates as an outcome-directed AI Expertforce rather than a collection of standalone task agents. It supports sales and marketing decisions across the value chain - from product and proposition design to growth marketing and continuous optimisation. By directly connecting customer and market signals with decisions and execution, Niya-X helps CSPs shorten the path from signal to outcome and adapt quickly as customer behaviour, market conditions and business priorities change.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for CSP AI-Enabled Marketing and Sales Solutions, Pulkit Pandey, Khurram Shahzad, September 2026.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

To know more, visit www.flytxt.ai

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