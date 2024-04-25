Homestyler to Recruit First Batch of Global Partners in 20 Countries

MILAN, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Homestyler, a leading all-in-one 3D Design platform and creative community for global designers invested by Easyhome New Retail Group and Alibaba Group, successfully hosted the Homestyler Global Partners Conference and Gorgeous Home Imported Brand Investment Promotion Conference from April 18 to 19 on the sidelines of the 2024 Salone del Mobile Milano, the world's leading furniture fair.

Easyhome is at the forefront, driving the transformation of the home furnishing industry into a full-service platform. It has developed a tailored solution for global brands called Gorgeous Home, which includes supportive policies and has established local distribution and service networks in international markets. During the conference, Homestyler unveiled a suite of digital products enhanced by 3D and AI technologies, including cloud-based design tools, virtual livestreaming that can alter and restore furnishing scenes to true-to-life scale, a 3D Floor Planner, a 3D Virtual Studio, and a 3D Interactive Panorama, among others. The event also marked the signing ceremony with the first group of global partners.

The Global Partners Program is a key milestone of Homestyler's roadmap towards global commercialization. It has established close partnerships with around 1,000 global home furnishing companies and design institutions to provide solutions for digital transformation. The first global partners from more than 20 countries and regions will collaborate to explore content creation and marketing potential to deliver effective growth.

In addition, Homestyler shared the unique advantages of its software and cloud designing tools, particularly in cloud rendering, free modeling capabilities, 3D model and material libraries, one-stop workflow, and user-friendliness.

"The core technologies and products of Homestyler extend through all links both online and offline and deeply converge physical experience with digital technologies, such as attracting customers, content design and creation, interactive scene, check-out tracking and more, and we continue to optimize and enhance the 3D scenario shopping experience to empower the transformation and upgrading of the global home furnishing industry," said Ma Xingjian, head of Homestyler's overseas business.

Looking ahead, Easyhome and Homestyler aims to establish an international service, regional distribution and dealership system, serving as a bridge between global designers and home furnishing companies worldwide to enable designers residing in different countries and regions to highlight their 3D design solutions and boost shopping experience for the consumers.

As a creative hub for global designers, Homestyler continually expands its model library with home furnishing products from around the world and provides the latest in 3D and AI technologies to help companies promote their products across various channels. Companies such as P Life Concept London, Lahoma Ltd., and Tecnobit S.r.l. are leveraging Homestyler products to enhance the online shopping experience and increase efficiency on their websites. Homestyler plans to introduce more B2B digital products and services, including advanced 3D tools for designing, modeling, rendering, virtual studio shooting, and livestreaming. "Homestyler will further advance our international development: we are planning to establish industry-academy cooperation with Italy's top design institution, the Polytechnic University of Milan, and the relationship with ADI. With the launch of Global Partners Program, Homestyler will continue to invest in supporting policies and boost international influence through various cooperation programs, to achieve the goal of providing better design services for users globally," said Xu Min, general manager of Homestyler.

For more information, please visit https://www.homestyler.com.

About Homestyler

Homestyler was jointly invested in by Easyhome New Retail Group and Alibaba Group. It is dedicated to provide 3D cloud design tools for designers worldwide and delivering a comprehensive suite of 3D+AI digital solutions to the furniture and home furnishing industry.