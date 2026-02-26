circle x black
Huawei Cloud Core Network Ushers in a New Era of Experience Monetization

26 febbraio 2026 | 04.38
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, 5G-A experience monetization took a big leap forward. Driven by both industry and technology, it has moved from concept implementation to large-scale commercial use. So far, we've served more than 45 million users in China. These efforts helped operators evolve from basic communication services to real experience monetization. Over the past year, we focused on three things: improving network capabilities, innovating business models, and building ecosystem collaboration. Working closely with GSMA Foundry and over 10 leading operators around the world, we have achieved initial success in incubating business cases and business exploration.

In terms of network capability, we brought intelligence into networks. So the packet core network can understand user experience in real time, and more accurately based on QoE instead of KPI. We have proposed "five capabilities" based on our practices in China. They are: experience definition, network assurance, product promotion, consumer perception and provisioning estimation. These capabilities can help operators realize closed-loop experience monetization.

In terms of business model, the business design concept has been gradually explored. That is, the experience privilege is primarily integrated into the main package and secondarily into add-on packages. For example, we added experience privilege to the diamond VIP and platinum VIP user packages. This increases the loyalty of high-end users and drives package upgrades. In addition, we launched add-ons for users in specific scenarios, such as traveling on high-speed railways or sitting in crowded stadiums. This helps operators meet on-demand needs and increase ARPU.

In terms of ecosystem collaboration, the mainstream terminals now support static MyLogo display. In 2025, we worked with partners like Huawei Device Company and China Mobile Group Device Company to evolve MyLogo from static to interactive. We have already completed pilots in Henan province and Zhejiang province. In the future, MyLogo will become an entry for experience monetization and intelligent marketing.

We will continue to introduce AI capabilities to the packet core network to improve network intelligence. We are also developing new solutions, like Media Relay and Mobile Home, to help operators unlock new value and business success.

Let's meet at MWC Barcelona 2026 to work together and create a more intelligent network, and a future defined by experience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2920897/image1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-cloud-core-network-ushers-in-a-new-era-of-experience-monetization-302697828.html

