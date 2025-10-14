Infosys Chosen by NHSBSA to Deliver a New Workforce Management Solution for the NHS in England and Wales

Next-Generation solution supports the NHS 10-year Health Plan and the mission to create a workforce that is fit for the future

LONDON and BENGALURU, India, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been awarded a £1.2 billion, 15-year contract by the NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA) to deliver the Future NHS Workforce Solution. Infosys will develop a cutting-edge, data-driven workforce management solution that will replace the current Electronic Staff Record (ESR) system and continue to pay 1.9 million NHS employees in England and Wales over £55 billion in payroll annually.

Following a rigorous procurement process, Infosys was chosen for its proven track record in delivering large-scale digital transformation programs, its innovative approach to user-centric design, and its commitment to operational excellence.

The Future NHS Workforce Solution supports the NHS 10-year Health Plan and the mission to create a workforce that is fit for the future. This will be achieved through investment in infrastructure that will support the NHS workforce with a modern and future-proof solution, giving healthcare workers the tools they need to free up time to continue delivering excellent patient care.

Powered by advanced technologies, the new solution will deliver a modern, flexible, and integrated platform that supports the entire employee lifecycle - from recruitment and onboarding to payroll, career development, and retirement. With intuitive, AI-driven tools, it will streamline workforce planning and enable data-driven decision-making, creating a seamless and user-friendly experience for the NHS staff.

Additionally, the solution will empower the NHS workforce to manage their personal information with ease, saving them valuable time. It will also enable seamless integration with other systems, improving the user experience and boosting operational efficiency.

Michael Brodie, Chief Executive, NHSBSA, said, "Delivering the Future NHS Workforce Solution is a critical step in supporting the ambitions of the 10-Year Health Plan. The solution will go far beyond simply replacing ESR - it will be a strategic enabler for building a workforce that is fit for the future. By working with Infosys, we're creating a modern, data-driven solution that will help the NHS better attract, retain and support its people."

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Infosys said, "The NHS is a cornerstone of life in the UK providing vital services that touch the lives of millions every day. We are honored to be chosen by the NHSBSA to deliver generational change for employees of the NHS in England and Wales through the Future Workforce Solution. With our extensive experience in delivering digital transformation and organizational change for global entities, combined with elements of our AI offering - Infosys Topaz, we will deliver a platform that not only drives efficiency today but empowers the NHS to elevate it's invaluable work into the future."

About NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA)

The NHSBSA is an arm's length body of the Department of Health and Social Care and provides a range of critical central services to NHS organisations, NHS contractors, patients and the public. Its purpose is to deliver business service excellence to the NHS to help people live longer, healthier lives, and its vision is to be the provider of national, at scale business services for the health and social care system.

For more information, visit: www.nhsbsa.nhs.uk.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 320,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. We enable clients in more than 59 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence ("AI"), generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/4364085/Infosys_Logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.