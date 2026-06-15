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INTAMSYS Named Exclusive FFF 3D Printing Sponsor of WorldSkills Shanghai 2026

15 giugno 2026 | 10.32
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHANGHAI, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its successful collaboration with WorldSkills Lyon 2024, INTAMSYS has once again been named the exclusive FFF 3D printing sponsor of the 48th WorldSkills Competition, scheduled to take place in Shanghai in 2026.

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As part of the preparations for the event, INTAMSYS recently supported the centralized assessment and mock competition for training. The company provided equipment deployment, material supply, and full-cycle technical support across four skill areas: 05 Mechanical Engineering CAD, 57 Additive Manufacturing, 59 Industrial Design Technology, and 64 Unmanned Aerial Systems.

Throughout the competition, INTAMSYS worked closely with organizers and technical teams to ensure stable equipment operation, consistent printing performance, and timely on-site support. Following the event, the WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 Executive Bureau issued a letter of appreciation, recognizing the company's contributions to event organization, technical services, operational stability, and communications.

The renewed partnership reflects the demanding technical standards of the WorldSkills Competition. In areas such as additive manufacturing, industrial design, mechanical engineering, and unmanned aerial systems, 3D printing serves as a key link between digital design, engineering validation, functional manufacturing, and real-world applications.

Competition equipment must therefore do more than simply produce parts. It must operate reliably under intensive conditions, maintain consistent results across different users and tasks, and support engineering requirements comparable to those in industrial environments. These expectations align with the core value of industrial-grade FFF technology: stable, repeatable, and verifiable manufacturing performance.

By supporting multiple WorldSkills competitions, INTAMSYS has demonstrated its strengths in industrial-grade FFF technology, event support, technical coordination, and global service delivery.

Looking ahead, INTAMSYS will continue connecting vocational skills education with advanced manufacturing by bringing industrial standards, process expertise, and real-world application experience to the WorldSkills stage, helping more young professionals develop the capabilities required for the future of manufacturing.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intamsys-named-exclusive-fff-3d-printing-sponsor-of-worldskills-shanghai-2026-302800113.html

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