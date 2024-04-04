Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 04 Aprile 2024
comunicato stampa

Intella X Launches 'Adventure': Rewarding Traditional Gameplay with Web3 Rewards

04 aprile 2024 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PANGYO, South Korea, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NEOWIZ, the South Korean gaming powerhouse, proudly unveils 'Adventure,' a transformative service on its Web3 gaming platform, Intella X, setting the stage for one of the most anticipated and awaited token airdrop of 2024. The new platform feature represents a significant stride in bridging the gap of traditional gamers and the innovative landscape of Web3 technology.

Designed with the diverse gaming community in mind, 'Adventure' offers a unique blend of gameplay, collaboration, and rewards, enabling players to accrue points across various genres and convert them into Intella X's native IX tokens. This innovative approach enhances the gaming landscape, catering to both seasoned and novel Web3 gamers, and introduces 'Crew,' a dynamic guild system fostering teamwork and community within the Intella X ecosystem.

As 'Adventure' unfolds, players are welcomed to delve into a vast selection of game genres from turn-based strategy to sports and FPS, each providing unique opportunities to accumulate points.

With the most recent feat, Intella X proudly launched its first NFT PFP project, E.R.C.C (Early Retired Cats Club), inspired by NEOWIZ's acclaimed game, Cats & Soup, which boasts over 50 million global downloads. The E.R.C.C collection has swiftly risen to prominence among the elite collections on premier NFT marketplaces like OpenSea and Blur, demonstrating Intella X's compelling digital appeal.

To gear up for 'Adventure,' Intella X had also deployed two pioneering services that enable users to gain an edge by amassing points through diverse social, on-chain, and off-chain activities, paving the way for the platform's grand debut in 2024.

A spokesperson for Intella X expressed, "With the unveiling of 'Adventure,' we extend an invitation to gamers everywhere to join us in transcending the traditional limits of play, reward, and community. Venturing beyond mere technological advancement, we're spearheading a movement towards a future where every in-game achievement holds tangible real-world value, embodying the core principles of Web3."

About NEOWIZ

NEOWIZ (KOSDAQ:095660), founded in 1997, is regarded as a pioneer and one of Korea's leading game companies. The company has successfully published a wide range of PC and mobile games, as well as co-developed and launched wildly successful titles such as Lies of P, FIFA online, Brave Nine, DJMAX Respect, Skul: The Hero Slayer, Cats & Soup.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2377319/IXA_OPEN_PR__1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intella-x-launches-adventure-rewarding-traditional-gameplay-with-web3-rewards-302105741.html

