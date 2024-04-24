Kolon Industries targets the global market with eco-friendly technical textiles through 'Techtextil 2024', a leading international trade fair for textiles

FRANKFURT, Germany and SEOUL, South Korea, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolon Industries Inc.(KRX: 120110), top chemical materials and textile maker in South Korea, proposes a sustainable future through the presentation of carbon reduction technologies and eco-friendly products at the world's leading international trade fair for textiles and nonwovens.

Kolon Industries announced on the 24th that it will showcase aramid Heracron®, PET(Polyester) nonwoven Finon®, and PET leather Chamude® at Techtextil 2024 to be held in Frankfurt, Germany from April 23 to 26. Techtextil is the world's largest exhibit for showcasing groundbreaking industrial textile materials and technologies.

Kolon Industries shares innovative use cases of aramid with customers. Last year, the company actively implemented digital transformation within the production process when expanding its aramid production to 15,310 tons. Realization of faster deliveries, optimized quality controls and energy monitoring led to lower carbon emissions and increased customer value. Furthermore, the company plans to enhance its aramid pulp production energy efficiency and manufacture products with 30% fewer carbon emissions, through its production expansion to 3,000tons in the second half of this year. Aramid pulp is manufactured by cutting and grounding aramid yarn.

Sustainable products made from recycled water bottles will also be exhibited. PET non-woven spunbond is expanding its market share in Europe for carpet applications by achieving global eco-friendly certifications such as GRS and EPD. PET leather prioritizes eco-friendliness accredited by GRS and Oeko-Tex, a European certification system demonstrating zero harm to the environment and humans. Through these products, Kolon claims to increase connections with customers in the European and North American market for flooring and automobile interior materials.

"Techtextil is a good opportunity to showcase our various textile technologies in the global market," said Chief Operating Officer Choi Yoeng-baeg. "The European market is especially driving eco-friendly transitions and we will actively demonstrate our sustainable technologies," he added.

About Kolon Industries Inc.

Kolon Industries is a South Korean chemical and textile manufacturing company, founded in 1957 as the first nylon maker in Korea. It has since expanded to a worldwide company focusing on four major businesses: industrial materials, chemical resin, film/electronic materials and fashion. It is actively creating sustainable values through development of eco-friendly materials such as biodegradable plastics, lyocell tow for cigarette filters, hydrogen fuel cell materials and upcycling fashion brands.

