MARSTEK Showcases New VENUS Energy Storage Systems at Solar Solutions Düsseldorf 2025

03 dicembre 2025 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MARSTEK, a leading global innovator in energy storage solutions, announces its participation in Solar Solutions Düsseldorf 2025(December 3–4, Messe Düsseldorf, Hall 14, Booths E3 & C8), presenting its latest next-generation advancements in energy storage and smart charging with the new VENUS products.

Spotlight on Innovation

A key highlight is MARSTEKVENUS G, a stackable 5kW AC-coupled ESS with 500V V-Boost technology. It combines a bidirectional inverter with 10kW peak power, ultra-fast backup switching, and modular capacity expansion from 5kWh to 30kWh. With 7.5kW AC PV input, it easily integrates with Enphase, SolarEdge, and other PV systems, while the 7.5kW on-grid input enables fast, low-tariff charging. Designed for easy retrofits, it offers seamless monitoring through a smart app and multiple communication interfaces.

11kW Three‑Phase EV AC Charger also comes into play, built for the MARS I PLUS Three-Phase system. With adaptive load balancing, robust IP54/IK10 protection, and ISO 15118 readiness, it's engineered for safe, flexible, and future‑proof EV integration.

Another highlight is MARSTEKVENUS D (AC Version), a plug-in ESS that delivers 2.5kW bidirectional on-grid power with peak backup support up to 3.0kW. Its stackable modular design expands from 2.56kWh to 15.36kWh, while AI forecasting and intelligent grid interaction ensure efficient, policy-compliant energy management.

More to Explore

Beyond these launches, MARSTEK will also showcase its Balcony ESS range (VENUS A, D, and E with Smartbox) and Residential ESS solutions, including the MARS I PLUS three‑phase and the VENUS X.

Join MARSTEK at Solar Solutions Düsseldorf 2025 — Hall 14, Booths E3 & C8 — to explore the future of smart, scalable home energy. On the evening of December 3, MARSTEK will host a special launch event unveiling the newest additions to the VENUS series, alongside its HEMS (Home Energy Management System). The HEMS platform features AI-powered energy optimization, smart energy management, monitor-anywhere control, efficient heat pump synergy, advanced charging linkage, and proactive backup power, providing attendees with a comprehensive preview of MARSTEK's vision for intelligent, connected home energy ecosystems.

About MARSTEK 

MARSTEK, founded in 2009, is a global innovator in energy storage, integrating R&D and manufacturing to deliver comprehensive solutions. Its portfolio spans residential and balcony ESS, portable power stations, power banks, and rechargeable batteries. MARSTEK is dedicated to making smart, affordable energy accessible to every household.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2835106/MARSTEK_Solar_Solutions_D_sseldorf_2025.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/marstek-showcases-new-venus-energy-storage-systems-at-solar-solutions-dusseldorf-2025-302629077.html

