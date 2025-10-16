Proya Cosmetics Shares Its Vision for the Future of Beauty at Cosmetic 360, Highlighting Scientific Advances and Brand Innovations

PARIS, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Proya Cosmetics, a key player in the Chinese cosmetics industry, is pleased to announce its participation in the 11th edition of Cosmetic 360, held at the Carrousel du Louvre. In line with the event's theme, "Predictions," Proya Cosmetics is sharing its innovation strategy, recent scientific discoveries, and perspective on the future of beauty, illustrating its contribution to the conversation about the cosmetics of tomorrow.

This year at Cosmetic 360, Proya Cosmetics is presenting AI technologies applied to different fields: consumer analysis, product research and development, manufacturing, and marketing. The company has also adapted these innovations to the specifics of the beauty sector, placing it at the forefront of applying AI across the entire value chain of the Chinese cosmetics industry.

"I am honored to share our company's journey, our commitment, and our investments in contributing to the future of cosmetics on a global scale," said Mr. Juncheng HOU, Founder and Chairman of Proya Cosmetics. "Innovation is central to our approach, and Cosmetic 360 is a valuable opportunity for us to introduce ourselves and exchange with the international community. This year's theme, 'Predictions,' aligns well with our goal of anticipating the creation of tomorrow's cosmetics and adapting with agility to consumer expectations."

Among its nine brands, PROYA, Timage, and Off&Relax are in the spotlight, illustrating the company's distinctive approach based on excellence and sustainability–fundamental principles in its mission to invent and reinvent cosmetics:

The company collaborates with academic partners, hospitals, leading research institutes and synthetic biology companies to remain at the forefront of technology, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence. As an example, Proya Cosmetics is partnering with a pioneering company that is transforming cosmetics R&D and personalized skincare through molecular-level AI prediction technology. By leveraging this company's AI-powered SaaS platform, Proya combines artificial intelligence with extensive data resources to accelerate early-stage ingredient testing, optimize synergistic formulation development, and enhance both precision and success rates in product innovation.Dr. Sun Peiwen, Director of R&D and Innovation at Proya Cosmetics, will present the team's exploratory work and predictive findings, showcasing groundbreaking ingredient synergies enabled by AI.

About Proya Cosmetics

Founded in 2003, Proya Cosmetics as quickly become a leader in the Chinese market, covering a range of high-efficacy beauty and care products across face, body, hair, and makeup. The Proya Cosmetics portfolio includes the brands PROYA, Timage, Off&Relax, HAPSODE, CORRECTORS, INSBAHA, Awaken Seeds, UZERO, and ANYA.

More information: https://www.proya-group.com/en/

