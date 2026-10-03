RoboParty Unveils RP1, a High-Performance Full-Stack Open-Source Humanoid Robot at IROS

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 28, 2026, RoboParty publicly unveiled RP1 (ROBOTO 01) at IROS 2026, marking the robot's global debut. Building on RPO (ROBOTO ORIGIN), its fully open-source humanoid project launched in January 2026 with more than 2,500 GitHub stars, RoboParty positions RP1 as the world's first high-performance full-stack open-source bipedal humanoid robot — designed for researchers, educators, robotics developers and embodied AI teams.

At the company's IROS booth, the "Kick Me" interactive demonstration let visitors directly push and kick the robot. RP1 rapidly adjusted its posture and recovered its balance under these external disturbances, testing its dynamic stability, body performance and system-level robustness. These capabilities were supported by PartyOS, RoboParty's open R&D foundation for humanoid robotics, which integrates UFO — a training framework that discovers humanoid motor skills through unsupervised reinforcement learning, covering skill transitions, disturbance recovery and fall recovery without relying on predefined motion trajectories.

RoboParty is integrating the robot body, actuator modules, low-level control and embodied AI algorithms into one system for continuous joint validation. RP1 delivers peak joint torque of up to 160 N•m, built on in-house-developed Romomo actuator modules and a real-time motion-control system.

For RoboParty, "full-stack open source" means more than releasing mechanical files. The company plans to progressively open its motion-control systems, simulation environments, SDKs, training tools and the PartyOS development foundation, so developers can participate from hardware and low-level control to model training and deployment.

"Humanoid robots should not be closed systems that only a small number of teams can build while everyone else can do little more than watch," said Yi Huang, founder of RoboParty. "We want RP1 to become an open foundation that developers can access, modify, train and continuously improve."

RP1 builds on RPO's validated open-source robot body and workflow, Romomo actuator modules and the dexterous RP Hand, with PartyOS evolving across humanoid locomotion, perceptual interaction, whole-body manipulation and autonomous intelligent humanoids.

Core team members studied at Tsinghua University's Yao Class, Peking University's Zhi Class, Harbin Institute of Technology, Stanford University, Carnegie Mellon University, Zhejiang University and other leading institutions. RoboParty has built a global community of more than 5,000 developers, and will announce further details of RP1's open-source roadmap in October 2026, with broader software and hardware releases and a mass-production program to follow later in Q4.

Media Contact: marketing@roboparty.com

GitHub: https://github.com/Roboparty/roboto_origin

Website: https://roboparty.com/

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