Singcore Unveils S1 Pro: an All-in-One AI Karaoke System Launching on Kickstarter in October 2026

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Singcore, an AI singing entertainment brand, announces the upcoming launch of its all-in-one AI karaoke system, Singcore S1 Pro, on Kickstarter in October 2026.

Going beyond traditional "choose and sing" karaoke, the Singcore S1 Pro brings together powerful hardware and intelligent software, seamlessly integrating singing, recording, creation, and sharing into one complete entertainment experience.

Key Features:All-in-One AI Karaoke System Android system, wireless microphones, dynamic lighting, powerful speakers, and a built-in battery—all in one. No complicated setup.

Google Play Access: Access compatible karaoke, music, and entertainment apps directly from Google Play.

High-Performance Android System: Powered by 4GB of RAM and a built-in NPU with up to 6 TOPS of AI processing power for smooth, responsive performance, with 64GB storage on S1 and 128GB on S1 Pro.

Vocal Removal: Reduce original vocals from supported music sources to turn more of the songs you love into karaoke-ready tracks.

AI Song & Video Creation: Turn ideas into original songs and transform performances into creative music videos with built-in AI creation tools.

Three-Way Acoustic Architecture: Dedicated tweeters, full-range drivers, and a woofer deliver smooth highs, clear vocals, and deep bass.

Dual 5.8GHz Wireless Microphones: Stable transmission with under 15ms latency keeps vocals clear and in sync.

Built-in HD Camera: Capture performances directly on the device, with an 8MP camera on S1 Pro and a 5MP camera on S1.

Professional Karaoke Sound Controls: Fine-tune reverb, echo, vocal effects, EQ, and more to personalize every performance.

Premium-Grade Battery Cells: Enjoy up to 10 hours of battery life, with premium-grade cells engineered for enhanced safety, lower heat, and up to 3× the lifespan of conventional batteries.

Kickstarter Launch: Oct 27, 2026Singcore S1 Series will launch on Kickstarter in October 2026, available in two models:-Singcore S1 Pro — 8MP Camera & 128GB Storage-Singcore S1 — 5MP Camera & 64GB Storage

To reward early supporters, Singcore is offering an exclusive $9.90 pre-order reservation. Early backers will receive an additional $100 savings, applied on top of Kickstarter campaign pricing.Reserve here:https://singcore.ai/pages/singcore-s1-series-crowdfunding/?ref=prnewswire

About Singcore

Born from Ultimea's passion for innovative home entertainment, Singcore is a singing entertainment brand built with AI innovation. It redefines how people sing, create, and connect by combining intelligent singing features, AI creativity, and immersive audio into more meaningful musical experiences.

Website: https://www.singcore.ai

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