Taiwan Showcases Asia-Pacific Leadership in Circular Economy at APCER & Hotspot 2025

27 ottobre 2025 | 07.57
TAIPEI, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Pacific Circular Economy Roundtable & Hotspot 2025 (APCER & Hotspot 2025) concluded successfully in Taipei. Co-hosted by Taiwan's Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Agriculture, and the Circular Taiwan Network, the four-day event gathered more than 500 participants from 50 countries, uniting policymakers, industry leaders, and academics to accelerate circular cooperation across the Asia-Pacific region.

In recent years, Taiwan has made remarkable progress in advancing the circular economy. In 2024, the green-technology industry generated over NT$500 billion (approx. US$15 billion) in added value, accounting for 2% of GDP. Among seven green-technology sectors, the circular economy ranked first in both value-added output and employment, with an annual growth rate near 10%, underscoring their role as a key driver of Taiwan's industrial transformation.

A highlight of the forum was unveiling the draft "Taiwan Circular Economy Roadmap" for the first time. The forum then adopted a dynamic co-creation format, engaging international and domestic participants to provide real-time feedback and collaboration ideas. The roadmap serves not only as a national policy blueprint, but also as a framework for cross-sector cooperation between Taiwan and its international partners.

In his remarks, Minister Peng Chi-ming reaffirmed Taiwan's regional commitment: "This forum marks a new starting point — a platform for creating circular solutions together. The circular transition requires collective efforts from global partners, and Taiwan will continue to be a key partner in advancing regional circular cooperation."

The closing ceremony also marked a handover to Sydney, Australia, which will host the 2026 Asia Pacific Circular Economy Hotspot in collaboration with Oceania partners. With a strong foundation laid in Taiwan, the momentum of circular cooperation will continue to expand, strengthening the Asia-Pacific network toward a a more resilient, competitive, and truly circular future for the region.

