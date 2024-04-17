Veeva Announces Vault CRM Campaign Manager

Marketing automation with seamless integration to sales drives customer centricity

BARCELONA, Spain, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Veeva Vault CRM Campaign Manager, a new industry-specific marketing application that simplifies and speeds non-personal promotion to healthcare professionals. Vault CRM Campaign Manager lives in the same Vault as Veeva Vault CRM and shares the same customer data, giving sales and marketing the effortless synchronization needed for true customer centricity. Through orchestrated campaigns, marketing users in Vault CRM work side by side with field CRM users, ensuring content is consistently applied and reused.

Features of Vault CRM Campaign Manager include:

"Veeva Vault CRM Campaign Manager is another step toward bringing sales and marketing together for customer centricity," said Arno Sosna, general manager of CRM products at Veeva. "The simplicity of Vault CRM Campaign Manager finally makes compliant email marketing and campaign management accessible to life sciences companies of all sizes."

Veeva Vault CRM Campaign Manager will be available in late 2024. Companies can learn more about Vault CRM Campaign Manager at veeva.com/eu/CampaignManager.

