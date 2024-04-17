Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 17 Aprile 2024
Veeva Announces Vault CRM Campaign Manager

17 aprile 2024 | 13.04
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Marketing automation with seamless integration to sales drives customer centricity

BARCELONA, Spain, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Veeva Vault CRM Campaign Manager, a new industry-specific marketing application that simplifies and speeds non-personal promotion to healthcare professionals. Vault CRM Campaign Manager lives in the same Vault as Veeva Vault CRM and shares the same customer data, giving sales and marketing the effortless synchronization needed for true customer centricity. Through orchestrated campaigns, marketing users in Vault CRM work side by side with field CRM users, ensuring content is consistently applied and reused.

Features of Vault CRM Campaign Manager include:

"Veeva Vault CRM Campaign Manager is another step toward bringing sales and marketing together for customer centricity," said Arno Sosna, general manager of CRM products at Veeva. "The simplicity of Vault CRM Campaign Manager finally makes compliant email marketing and campaign management accessible to life sciences companies of all sizes."

Veeva Vault CRM Campaign Manager will be available in late 2024. Companies can learn more about Vault CRM Campaign Manager at veeva.com/eu/CampaignManager.

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services including certain of our new solutions and applications that are still under development or not generally available. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results, availability, and any future events relating to these products and services could differ materially from those anticipated or provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 9 and 10), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Meera Lakhani-PatelVeeva Systems+44-790-430-0698meera.lakhani-patel@veeva.com

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/veeva-announces-vault-crm-campaign-manager-302119079.html

