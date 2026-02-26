Volta Labs Ignites AGBT 2026 with Major Product Launches and Industry-Shaping Partnerships

Expanded Platform Integrations to Roche AXELIOS 1, New PCR-Free WGS Complete Kit with Watchmaker, and Production-Scale Customer Data Signal a Turning Point for Automated Genomics

BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Labs today announced a sweeping set of product launches, strategic partnerships, and customer presentations that position the company at the center of the next wave of genomic sequencing advancement.

With new collaborations spanning Roche and Watchmaker Genomics™ Volta Labs is expanding the capabilities of its Callisto™ platform — transforming sequencing from manual workflow development to true push-button execution.

Expanding Across the Sequencing Ecosystem

Roche Sequencing - AXELIOS 1

Roche presented the development of Callisto to be a part of its AXELIOS 1–compatible automation solutions. Volta will look to integrate the AXELIOS 1 SBX-D prep workflow into the Callisto platform. Callisto already has onboard DNA extraction workflows, enabling a streamlined, end-to-end solution.

Our goal is to ensure customers adopting next-generation sequencers can rely on Callisto for automated, high-quality library prep from day one. This reflects our broader commitment to making Callisto the automation layer across sequencing ecosystems.

Hartwig Medical Foundation Presentation: Advancing cfDNA Whole Genome Sequencing

At AGBT, Hartwig Medical Foundation detailed its exploration of circulating-tumor DNA (ctDNA) for longitudinal patient monitoring, including therapy selection and disease monitoring, as a key workflow for oncology. This work utilizes the Volta Labs Callisto platform, and the presentation showcased the fully automated cfDNA workflow and the successful optimization required to implement it in their high-throughput environment. The details shared included insights on workflow tuning, size selection, and the operational advantages of Callisto, such as unique mixing capabilities that may lead to faster ligation. Hartwig's presentation underscored the platform's role in advancing clinical-grade whole genome sequencing for challenging sample types.

Watchmaker Genomics Collaboration

As part of its product evolution, Volta Labs also introduced the Callisto™ Complete Kit for DNA EF Library Prep, Powered by Watchmaker Genomics. The fully automated solution delivers PCR-free whole genome sequencing with minimal hands-on time, high reproducibility, and strong performance across challenging inputs.

This launch represents a major step forward in making highest quality WGS accessible without increasing staffing burden or workflow complexity.

Together, these partnerships underscore Callisto's expanding role as the universal automation platform for modern genomics — supporting any sequencer, any chemistry, any assay, on one system.

Customer Proven Production-Scale Validation

At AGBT in the Volta Labs Sponsor Suite (Fulton Suite), world-class institutions such as UMC Utrecht and Hartwig Medical Foundation showcased real-world data from high-throughput environments using Callisto. Both UMC Utrecht and Hartwig Medical Foundation have been leveraging Callisto for nearly a year. Their presentations highlighted significant improvements in consistency, reproducibility, and operational efficiency.

"Since partnering with Volta Labs over a year ago, we've successfully deployed Callisto in our diagnostic environment and processed thousands of patient samples. The demand has exceeded our initial capacity, which speaks to the platform's reliability and utility. We're now expanding our Callisto footprint and standardizing workflows laboratory-wide, including new protocols for ctDNA and other critical applications." said Bert Van der Zwaag, Laboratory specialist clinical genetics, Head of DNA diagnostics core facility at UMC Utrecht.

The Shift to Apps-Based Genomics

Volta Labs also unveiled a growing pipeline of pre-developed applications rolling out through 2026 — advancing its vision of an apps-based model for genomics, where validated workflows replace repeated, costly method development.

"Sequencing innovation shouldn't require every lab to reinvent the workflow," said Udayan Umapathi, CEO of Volta Labs. "We're accelerating the industry's shift toward truly automated genomics — where push-button sequencing becomes the standard, not the exception."

About Volta Labs

Volta Labs is pioneering a new future of sequencing sample preparation by combining digital fluidics, modular workflows, and full walk-away automation in a single platform. Callisto™ enables high-quality, reproducible NGS library preparation for whole-genome, targeted, and custom applications. Volta Labs is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Media Contact:Nicole Ellis OvadiaDirector of Strategic Marketingnovadia@voltalabs.co

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2611556/VoVolta_Labs_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/volta-labs-ignites-agbt-2026-with-major-product-launches-and-industry-shaping-partnerships-302697844.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.