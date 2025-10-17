Xinhua Silk Road: Shandong's Linyi vows to build international logistics and trade hub

BEIJING, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3rd Linyi Trade City International Sourcing Conference for Belt and Road Cooperation opened on October 10 in Linyi Mall in east China's coastal province of Shandong, attracting over 2,000 international buyers from 99 countries and regions to gather at the internationalized trade and cooperation platform.

Since 2023, the conference had been held for two straight years, becoming a new bridge for trade exchange and a new window for win-win cooperation among Belt and Road partner countries.

Known as the "logistics city of China", Linyi is recognized as one of the first batch of national business service logistics hubs and an important commodity distribution center in China. It has unique advantages in the fields of convention and exhibition economy, live e-commerce, market procurement and cross-border e-commerce.

Thanks to geographic advantages, Linyi has the largest market cluster and all-encompassing commodity categories in China. A total of 136 professional wholesale markets, 63,700 shops and 46,000 business households are located in Linyi Mall with one million trade logistics employees. The business commodities cover 27 categories and more than six million kinds of commodities, basically covering the main categories of means of production and means of subsistence.

Linyi Mall started its pace of opening-up years ago, fostering itself to an important logistics turnover center in China with an integrated logistics networks of road, railway, sea and air. There are 22 logistics parks here, and more than 3,000 domestic delivery lines covering all cities above the county level in China, reaching all ports and at points of entry in China. The logistics price is about 30-percent lower than the national average.

Linyi has vigorously promoted the internationalization strategy of Linyi Mall, and accelerated the construction of "four shopping malls" covering online and offline, domestic and overseas markets. The mall's market transaction volume hit 660 billion yuan in 2024 and its total logistics volume exceeded one trillion yuan. The import and export volume of the mall was 114.6 billion yuan in 2024.

While actively attracting foreign traders, the Linyi Mall is also encouraging local traders and companies to go abroad. A total of 476 enterprises going abroad from the mall contributed an import and export volume of 10.267 billion yuan in Linyi Customs in the first eight months of 2025, a year-on-year increase of 58.5 percent.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/347932.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798814/photo.jpg

