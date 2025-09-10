YFORE Debuts Multiple Smart Mobility Solutions at IAA MOBILITY 2025

MUNICH, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YFORE, a leading Chinese Tier 1 automotive electronics supplier, marked its global debut at IAA MOBILITY 2025, showcasing its cutting-edge products.

Enhanced Vision: Digital Mirrors Ensure Safety for the Era of Smart Driving

YFORE's Camera Monitor System (CMS), showcased at IAA 2025, offers a comprehensive product lineup including cameras, interior digital mirrors, and exterior digital mirrors. YFORE's CMS delivers a wider field of view to minimize blind spots and ensure a clear image in adverse conditions such as rain, fog, and nighttime driving. Additionally, during high-speed driving, its automatic vision assistance enhances driving safety by optimizing the scene display.

Next-Gen Digital Key & UWB Innovation

The digital key showcased by YFORE deeply couples Ultra-Wideband (UWB), BLE Channel Sounding and SparkLink SLE technologies, delivering decimetre-level positioning accuracy, eliminating the repeated unlock/lock phenomenon and user opening the door with delays caused by inaccurate localization. Extended UWB applications include UWB kick sensors, child presence detection, and sentry mode, maximizing hardware reuse while delivering user value.

Wireless Charging: Efficient Power Supply for Multiple Uses

YFORE's wireless chargers fully support the latest Qi 2.2, Qi 2.0, and Qi 1.3 protocols, ensuring compatibility for various devices. Supporting mainstream power modes of MPP 25W, 15W, and EPP 15W, it meets the needs for magnetic and fast charging. It works with many devices like smartphones, wireless earbuds, and smart key fobs. This truly makes it a "one charger for many uses" product. Equipped with multiple protective mechanisms and the NFC function, the products ensure safety and convenience for users.

Smart Ceiling Screen & Remote Control

This combined system offers an immersive experience through smooth interaction. With near-zero bezel, this 17.3-inch second-row display delivers cinematic visual experiences through its 3K ultra-high-definition resolution and AI-powered image enhancement. The directional remote combines the functions and experience of wireless mouse and laser pointer, interacting with the screen more natural and efficient.

About YFORE

With 30+ OEM partners and No.1 CMS market share (8 consecutive years), YFORE has expanded the global presence with R&D centers and manufacturing facilities across China, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, and other regions. All this stems from years of R&D dedication and an unwavering pursuit of quality control. In the future, YFORE will continue to focus on technological innovation, committed to be the most trusted partner for intelligent vehicle clients.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770078/image.jpg

