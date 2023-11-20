Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 20 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:18
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:51 Milei vince le elezioni in Argentina, il presidente 'supereroe' con la motosega

09:34 Morto Joss Ackland, star di Arma letale 2 e Caccia a Ottobre Rosso: aveva 95 anni

09:31 X Factor, la versione di Morgan tra polemiche e un possibile destino in Rai

09:26 Israele, raid su ospedale a nord Gaza: 12 morti. Idf: "Uccisi 3 comandanti Hamas"

09:16 Operaio morto a Roma, è rimasto schiacciato da macchinario

08:12 Giulia Cecchettin, Nordio: "Contro femminicidi guida per riconoscere segnali spia"

08:01 Terremoto in Giappone oggi, la scossa di magnitudo 5.8

07:31 Elezioni Argentina 2023, Milei nuovo presidente: "Oggi inizia ricostruzione Paese"

07:20 Giulia Cecchettin, già morta prima di essere buttata in dirupo. Per Filippo Turetta estradizione vicina

06:44 Usa, il dilemma del Pentagono: come rispondere agli attacchi?

06:44 Giulia Cecchettin, il padre di Filippo Turetta: "Ora difficile abbracciarlo"

00:28 Elezioni Argentina 2023, Milei vince ballottaggio: sarà presidente

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Chiesi Group signed a License Agreement with Haisco Pharmaceutical to develop, manufacture, and commercialise a novel, reversible dipeptidyl peptidase 1 inhibitor for bronchiectasis

20 novembre 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARMA, Italy and CHENGDU, China, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A ("Chiesi Group"), an international, research-focused biopharmaceuticals and healthcare group, and Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co.Ltd (Haisco Pharmaceutical) today announced the execution of a Licensing Agreement to develop, manufacture, and commercialise outside China and adjacent territories (Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR and Taiwan District) HSK31858, a novel, reversible dipeptidyl peptidase 1 (DPP1) inhibitor for respiratory diseases.

HSK31858 is an oral, potent, and highly selective small molecule DPP1 inhibitor currently in Phase 2 trials in China with the potential to be an anti-inflammatory agent in bronchiectasis.

With this agreement Chiesi will expand its product portfolio in its strategic respiratory field, aiming to further increase its impact in this area and contribute to developing treatments for severe respiratory diseases with high unmet medical needs.

"This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to develop new medicines aimed at improving the lives of patients who suffer from severe respiratory diseases with limited treatment options," commented Thomas Eichholtz, Head of Global Research and Development at Chiesi Group. "HSK31858 is an important addition to our pipeline, and it offers a great opportunity to combine the two partners' strong experience in this field."

"This collaboration with Chiesi is an important milestone in our globalisation strategy, we are pleased that HSK31858 will benefit patients worldwide in the future" said Xiulian Fan, General Manager at Haisco Pharmaceutical. "We acknowledge and appreciate Chiesi's significant commitment and expertise in the development of drugs in the respiratory field and believe that this partnership will help maximise the value of HSK31858".

Under the terms of the agreement, Chiesi will make an upfront payment and additional contingent milestone payments to Haisco, including royalties on product sales.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chiesi-group-signed-a-license-agreement-with-haisco-pharmaceutical-to-develop-manufacture-and-commercialise-a-novel-reversible-dipeptidyl-peptidase-1-inhibitor-for-bronchiectasis-301992409.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Altro Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza License Agreement Haisco Pharmaceutical to develop Cina Segmentation and Reassembly
Vedi anche
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, Filippo Turetta arrestato in Germania
News to go
F1, Verstappen vince Gp Las Vegas
News to go
Ricerca, Mattarella: "Strumento di pace"
News to go
Sanzioni Antitrust a società energetiche, cosa possono fare i consumatori
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Netanyahu: "Non riusciamo a ridurre le vittime civili"
News to go
SuperEnalotto, centrato '6' da 85 milioni. Titolare tabaccheria: "Pensavo a uno scherzo"
News to go
Lollobrigida: "Italia prima nazione a proibire cibo sintetico"
News to go
Fisco, zero sanzioni sulle imprese con piena collaborazione
News to go
Sciopero generale, ecco i settori coinvolti e le fasce orarie
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin e Filippo Turetta, proseguono ricerche ragazzi scomparsi
News to go
Salario minimo, arriva l’emendamento della maggioranza
News to go
Migranti, 331mila arrivi in Ue nel 2023: i dati Frontex


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza