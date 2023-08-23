Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 23 Agosto 2023
comunicato stampa

Maypharm Launches the world first Adipose Stem Cell Exosome hair filler, HAIRNA Exosome Hair Fill

23 agosto 2023 | 11.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea and NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maypharm Launches the world first Adipose Stem Cell Exosome hair filler, HAIRNA Exosome Hair Fill. HAIRNA Exosome Hair Fill is developed with Maypharm's exclusive technology for scalp rejuvenation and hair growth.

Scalp Aging & Hair Loss

Alopecia and other hair anomalies can happen due to an array of causes, the most common being:

1.      Loss of collagen in hair follicles due to aging2.      Loss of capillaries in the scalp, cutting oxygen and nutrient supply to the follicles3.      Decrease in follicle size and increased oil production due to DHT hormone expression4.      Reduced scalp regeneration and healing capacity due to compromised skin barrier5.      Reduced pigment transport due to loss of melanocytes (grey hair)

Additional Active Ingredient

01  Biotinoyl Tripeptide-1

Biotin Tripeptide-1 is a three amino acid peptide that combines the famous collagen fragment, GHK with Biotin, a well-known supplement for stronger hair and nails. 

Biotinoyl Tripeptide-1 Benefits

1. Hair Cell ActivationPromotes keratinocyte proliferation at the follicle base and helps optimal hair anchorage by stimulating the synthesis of adhesion molecules - Laminin 5 and Collagen IV. 

2. Gene Expression StimulationStimulates the expression of the Ki-67 gene, a proliferation marker protein associated with cellular proliferation as well as tissue recovery.

3. Hair Cell Metabolism RegulationPromotes scalp microcirculation and stimulates cell communication, improving oxygen and nutrient supply to the hair follicles. 

02  Copper Tripeptide-1

Copper Tripeptide-1 (GHK-Cu) is a copper-peptide complex found naturally in bodily fluids such as plasma and saliva. With copper depletion being one of the causes for signs of skin aging and hair thinning, this tripeptide is quickly becoming a popular ingredient for hair and scalp treatments.

Copper Tripeptide-1 Benefits

1. Hair Follicle EnlargementWhile studying GHK-Cu's wound healing properties, an enlargement of hair follicles around the area was found which eventually led to the discovery that copper peptides stimulate hair growth by stimulating follicular cell proliferation.

2. Hair Growth Cycle RegulationCopper peptides stimulate and prolong the hair growth phase (Anagen), resulting in more time for active hair regrowth and thicker hair strands. They are also involved in shortening the inactive phase of the hair follicles (Telogen).

3. DHT Hormone InhibitionDihydrotestosterone (DHT), a hormone converted from testosterone, is the main cause of androgenetic hair loss. DHT is converted thanks to an enzyme known as 5-alpha reductase, which peptides have been shown to obstruct.

03  Polypeptide

1. sh-Polypeptide-1 (FGF2)Synthesized copy of the human gene coding for Basic Fibroblast Growth Factor (FGF2). Stimulates fibroblast and keratinocyte cell growth and proliferation, as well as the synthesis of collagen and other  extracellular matrix components, promoting skin barrier health.

2. sh-Polypeptide-4 (SCF)Synthesized copy of the human gene coding for Stem Cell Factor (SCF). Plays an important role in the formation of blood cells and melanocytes, regulating the survival and proliferation of melanocytes in adults to maintain a normal pigment transport (grey hair prevention).

3. sh-Polypeptide-12 (NOG)Synthesized copy of the human gene coding for Noggin protein (NOG). Noggin is a signaling molecule that plays a role in tissue development and the derivation of specialized cells.Studies show that Noggin signaling is required for induction of the hair follicle growth phase (Anagen).

HAIRNA Exosome Hair Fill & The Hair Growth Cycle

Biotin Tripeptide-1 is a three amino acid peptide that combines the famous collagen fragment, GHK with Biotin, a well-known supplement for stronger hair and nails. The resulting Biotinoyl Tripeptide-1 has shown hair regrowth effects comparable to those of Minoxidil.

In addition to HAIRNA Exosome Hair Fill, Maypharm has launched such popular human stem cell products such as 2XSOME for face and neck.

Backed by extensive clinical research, Maypharm products have been thoroughly tested and embraced by countless individuals to worldwide acclaim.

Whether you are looking to improve your appearance or to regain self-confidence, HAIRNA Exosome Hair Fill is a solution that is hard to beat.

For further details, please contact us at maypharm@maypharm.co.kr, or visit our website at https://www.may-pharm.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2189970/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2189971/image_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/maypharm-launches-the-world-first-adipose-stem-cell-exosome-hair-filler-hairna-exosome-hair-fill-301905847.html

in Evidenza