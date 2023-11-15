Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 15 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 15:15
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:17 Energia, Pichetto Fratin: "Gas accompagnerà nostra decarbonizzazione"

15:16 Energia, Arzà (Assogasliquidi): "Gpl soluzione già disponibile per decarbonizzare"

15:16 Energia, Urso: "La nostra indipendenza passa il nucleare"

15:14 Energia, Pichetto Fratin: "140 anni Edison mostrano che Italia ha management giusto per i suoi obiettivi"

15:00 Edison celebra a Roma 140 anni di attività guardando al futuro

15:00 Accordo Italia-Albania sui migranti, opposizioni: "Testo sia sottoposto al Parlamento"

14:48 Ddl concorrenza, via libera dal Senato: da ambulanti a poteri Antitrust, le novità

14:23 Colosseo, la denuncia di Rocca (FdI): ''Tende, indumenti e rifiuti, zona nel degrado''

14:17 Istituti professionali, Brugnoli (Confindustria): "Serve rapido via libera a ddl Valditara"

14:12 Guber Banca s'impegna nella lotta contro l'emergenza abitativa e investe in Homes4All

14:09 Ciriani e le 3 domande Adnkronos: le risposte del ministro per i Rapporti con il Parlamento - Video

14:00 Dengue virus, in Italia 317 casi da inizio anno: 76 sono autoctoni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

New Published Study Demonstrates Safety and Feasibility of Filterlex Medical's CAPTIS® Device in Providing Embolic Protection During TAVR

15 novembre 2023 | 13.38
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Peer-Reviewed EuroIntervention Journal Publishes First-in-Human Study Finding Filterlex Medical's CAPTIS® Embolic Protection Device Performed Well and is Safe During Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR).

CAESAREA, Israel, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Filterlex Medical Ltd., a cardiovascular medical device startup, announced today the publication of a first-in-human (FIH) study in the peer-reviewed cardiovascular journal, EuroIntervention. The study validates the safety and feasibility of the next generation CAPTIS® full-body embolic protection device during TAVR procedures.

TAVR is an emerging minimal invasive alternative treatment to surgery in patients with aortic stenosis. The increased risk in peri-procedural stroke is the result of calcified heart valve or tissue particles that break loose and travel in the bloodstream towards the brain. In the published study, the CAPTIS® system captured a high number of embolic debris particles, providing embolic protection and enhancing safety during TAVR procedures.

The study, which included 20 patients undergoing TAVR procedures with the CAPTIS® device, demonstrated a 100% success rate in the use of the device. TAVR procedures were completed with no device-related complications, and most significantly, no cerebrovascular events.

Giora Weisz, MD, CMO of Filterlex Medical, remarked, "The positive outcomes and strong performance of the CAPTIS® device in a clinical setting showcased in the EuroIntervention publication are indeed encouraging. This study sheds light on the capability of the CAPTIS® device to deliver neurovascular and systemic embolic protection, crucial for lowering the risk of stroke and other embolic events during TAVR procedures. It also highlights its promise for improving patient outcomes in other complex cardiac procedures."

The easily-deployed CAPTIS® device is securely positioned in the aorta, protecting its surface, while facilitating a seamless TAVR procedure – all performed uniquely without needing additional arterial access.

Filterlex Medical continues to pursue the development and clinical investigation of the CAPTIS® device, aiming to substantiate its use in TAVR and other left-heart procedures.

About Filterlex

Filterlex Medical Ltd. is a cardiovascular medical device startup developing CAPTIS®, a full-body embolic protection device. In 2016, Filterlex joined Alon MedTech Ventures incubator, owned by Dr. Shimon Eckhouse, a leading entrepreneur and investor. The company's founders have vast clinical knowledge and extensive experience in medical device development, commercialization, and marketing. For more information: www.filterlex.com.

This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 881076.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2277643/Filterlex_image.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-published-study-demonstrates-safety-and-feasibility-of-filterlex-medicals-captis-device-in-providing-embolic-protection-during-tavr-301989074.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Embolic Protection device Performed Well device Finding Filterlex apparecchio elettronico
Vedi anche
Ciriani e le 3 domande Adnkronos: le risposte del ministro per i Rapporti con il Parlamento - Video
News to go
Antitrust: sanzioni per oltre 15 milioni a società energetiche
News to go
Migranti, nuova ondata di sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Siracusa, cellulari e droga portati in carcere con i droni
News to go
Sciopero 17 novembre, arriva la precettazione
News to go
Gli scioperi fino a fine 2023, il calendario
News to go
Musei Vaticani, nuovo accesso per Necropoli su Via Triumphalis
News to go
Qualificazioni Euro 2024, prosegue raduno Nazionale a Coverciano
News to go
Lavoro, imprese stimano 430mila assunzioni a novembre
News to go
Ucraina, pesanti bombardamenti russi a Kherson
News to go
Musei Vaticani, nuovo accesso per la Necropoli su Via Triumphalis


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza