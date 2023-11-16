Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 16 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:31
16:30 Comunicazione Italiana: salute e sicurezza al centro del Forum risorse umane

16:24 Giulia Cecchettin, oggi era il giorno della laurea. Prof: "Spero raggiunga presto questo traguardo"

16:09 Yara Gambirasio, difesa Bossetti ricorre contro 'caos' analisi leggings e Dna: parola a Cassazione

16:07 Food, Sirelli a presentazione '#CallipoMuchLove': "Mie opere nascono con pezzi di recupero"

16:04 Food, Callipo: "Ecco '#CallipoMuchLove', idee regalo tra artistico e sociale"

15:19 Violenza su donne, #Sempre25novembre: continua l'impegno di Sorgenia

15:16 Energia: Piredda (Eni): "Umiltà e ambizione per obiettivi sostenibilità con Africa"

15:13 Africa, Eni e Luiss lanciano primo network su transizione energetica continente

15:12 Menù del Titanic venduto a quasi 100mila euro: ecco cosa mangiarono

15:05 Scontro su carne coltivata, Magi: "Io e Della Vedova aggrediti da presidente Coldiretti" - Video

14:49 Auto, Arzà (Assogasliquidi): "Gpl conviene ai cittadini e all’ambiente"

14:41 Calciatori laureati, Stendardo: "Nessuno ti porta via la cultura, il campo invece è a tempo"

comunicato stampa

PostEra Announces a Research Collaboration with Amgen to Discover Small Molecule Therapeutics using Artificial Intelligence

16 novembre 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PostEra, a biotechnology company specializing in artificial intelligence for preclinical drug discovery, today announced a multi-target collaboration with Amgen, a leading biotechnology company.

The collaboration will leverage PostEra's AI platform, Proton, a pioneering innovation in generative chemistry and synthesis-aware design, and Amgen's drug discovery expertise, to advance up to 5 small molecule programs. Upon a certain number of programs entering the collaboration, Amgen will have the option to access some of PostEra's key AI technologies for its in-house programs, outside of the collaboration.

The agreement includes upfront funding, and milestone payments, in addition to royalties on any approved products arising from the collaboration.

"We are excited to collaborate with Amgen, which has a wealth of expertise across multiple therapeutic areas and an illustrious history of tackling some of biology's hardest targets", said Dr Alpha Lee, CSO of PostEra. "The Proton platform has been validated repeatedly in its ability to significantly tackle even the most challenging small molecule drug discovery programs". "We believe AI can significantly improve drug discovery but we're also aware of the hype around the technology. As such we've worked hard to prove the value of Proton on real discovery programs, with multiple partners, across multiple therapeutic areas", added Aaron Morris, CEO of PostEra.

About PostEraPostEra was founded in 2019 and its machine learning technology is built on pioneering academic research done by its founding scientists. PostEra's technology addresses some of the key challenges in small molecule drug discovery by industrializing the design-make-test cycle of medicinal chemistry. PostEra advances small molecule programs through partnerships with biopharma while also advancing its own internal pipeline. The company has closed $1Bn in AI partnerships across multiple biopharma partners. PostEra also launched and led the world's largest open-science drug discovery effort; COVID Moonshot.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1722598/PostEra_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/postera-announces-a-research-collaboration-with-amgen-to-discover-small-molecule-therapeutics-using-artificial-intelligence-301990183.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
