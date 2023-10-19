Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Ottobre 2023
Silony Medical completes acquisition Centinel Spine's Global Fusion Business

19 ottobre 2023 | 09.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

FRAUENFELD, Switzerland, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silony Medical International AG (the company), a growing challenger to "big medtech" in the global spinal fusion market, has completed the acquisition of Centinel Spine's Global Fusion Business.  This combines Silony's Verticale® posterior screw & rod fusion Platform, its Roccia® and Favo® Interbody Fusion (IBF) Systems with the STALIF® Technology Platform to create a first in class occiput to sacrum, posterior, lateral and anterior Spinal Fusion Portfolio for open & minimally invasive spinal fusion cases.

 

Silony has been active in the US market since late 2018 - with this acquisition, Silony will capitalize on the great team and distribution network of the Centinel Fusion Portfolio to strengthen its position in the North American Spine Market to bring surgeons and their teams first in class spine fusion solutions that offer flexibility and freedom.

In the coming days and months, Silony will change its name to Silony Spine to underscore its 100% commitment & focus on spine fusion technology solutions. Simultaneously, we will begin a refresh of the STALIF Platform to drive further adoption among the spine surgeon community. Soon thereafter we will launch our next generation of technology enabled instruments.

About Silony Medical, soon Silony Spine

Established in 2013 by the internationally renowned hospital group, Schön Clinic, in Germany, Silony Spine is a market disrupter aiming to change the status quo of how product manufacturers partner with hospital systems. Silony Spine curates and designs spinal hardware and tools that provide surgeons and hospitals with high-value product solutions that are highly compatible with enabling technologies.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.silonyspine. com or contact:

Silony Medical International AG

Constantin SchoenChief Executive OfficerBahnhofplatz 76a, 8500 Frauenfeld SwitzerlandPhone: +49 711 78 25 25 21Email: cschoen@silony-medical.com & info.schweiz@silony-medical.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2202985/Silony_Medical_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/silony-medical-completes-acquisition-centinel-spines-global-fusion-business-301960711.html

