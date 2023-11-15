Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 15 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:27
comunicato stampa

The PolG Foundation awards over $3.5M in academic grants to pioneer POLG research

15 novembre 2023 | 13.02
LETTURA: 4 minuti

NEW YORK and PARIS, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The PolG Foundation is a nascent foundation established in 2022 by a PolG family, with the mission to support and accelerate research to find effective treatments and a cure for PolG mitochondrial disorders. 

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9224051-polg-foundation-awards-academic-grants-pioneer-polg-research/

With both a dedicated and experienced Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board, including some of the top mitochondrial scientists in the world, the Foundation is quickly becoming a leading funder of basic, translational, and clinical PolG research. Working with the global scientific community, we are investing in developing critical tools and continue to make our findings available to mitochondrial scientists, clinicians, and patients worldwide.

In addition to the development of IPS Cell Lines, RNA Sequencing and two transgenic mouse models for the use of PolG researchers, the Foundation is also actively working on the creation of a PolG global registry and prospective natural history study.

Frederik de Nassau, a POLG warrior and son of founding parents, designs a MITO clothing line to raise awareness and funds for The PolG Foundation. View Shop - https://shopmito.polgfoundation.org/ 

A central pillar of the Foundation is to raise funding and provide grants to world-class investigators of basic science, clinical trial research and development of novel therapies for PolG mitochondrial disorders in both paediatric and adult PolG populations. Today, The PolG Foundation is pleased to announce four awardees granted to our first Call for Research Initiatives proposals.

We are excited to see these grants being implemented by the four research groups who will pursue outstanding R&D work in the field of POLG biology:

Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Boston (USA)

 

University of Helsinki, Research Programs Unit, Faculty of Medicine (Finland)

 

Department of Clinical Medicine, University of Bergen (Norway) 

 

Wellcome Centre for Mitochondrial Research (WCMR), Newcastle University (UK)

 

Fully aligned with the strategy of the Foundation, these research grants cover different building blocks that characterise the disease: from understanding how the disease develops and progresses, to monitoring phenotypes with outcome measures. Herewith, we are committed to discovering and developing potential new medicines and therapies.

As a standard bearer for the global PolG community, we are deeply moved by all the interest and support received from individuals, foundations, scientific, biotech, pharma, patient advocacy and medical ecosystems. With your help and financial backing we can further our ambitious mission by discovering new therapies and a potential cure for PolG. Thank you!

www.polgfoundation.org 

Donate:

https://polgfoundation.kindful.com/ 

©2023 | The POLG Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. EIN 87-1876876. Donations are tax-deductible in the USA as allowable by law. Donations may be sent to: THE POLG FOUNDATION, 99 Park Ave., 24th Floor, New York, NY 10016

Contact:Paula Casanovapaula@polgfoundation.org

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2266107/The_PolG_Foundation.jpgLogo  - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2266109/POLG_Foundation_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-polg-foundation-awards-over-3-5m-in-academic-grants-to-pioneer-polg-research-301989005.html

