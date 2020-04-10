UCB's General Meeting of Shareholders
Pubblicato il: 10/04/2020 15:00
BRUSSELS, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 9 April 2020, the Belgian Government has published the Royal Decree n°4 of 9 April 2020 on various provisions regarding legislation on co-ownership and companies and associations, in the framework of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic (the 'Royal Decree'). The Royal Decree entered into force retroactively as of 1 March 2020 and allows for exceptional measures to be taken with respect to general meetings which have been or must be convened before 3 May 2020.
On 27 March 2020, UCB (the 'Company') has convened its
- The physical presence of shareholders, proxyholders or other persons otherwise entitled to attend the General Meeting will not be allowed. The General Meeting will therefore be held behind closed doors. Shareholders are reminded that all social gatherings surrounding the General Meeting have been cancelled in view of the circumstances.
- Voting instructions can only be submitted by correspondence or by proxy to the independent proxyholder designated by the Board of Directors. Please note that only the independent proxyholder designated by the Board of Directors can be appointed as proxyholder. The votes expressed by proxy granted to another person than the aforementioned independent proxyholder will nevertheless be taken into account; however such other proxyholder will not be allowed to attend the General Meeting. A form for voting by correspondence and an updated proxy form are available on our website (
It is strongly recommended to exclusively send your form for voting by correspondence or by proxy by e-mail to
- The Board of Directors reminds its shareholders that the other attendance formalities mentioned in the original convening notice must also be complied with, i.e shareholders need to inform the Company about their intention to participate in the General Meeting before or on26 April 2020 at midnight CESTat the latest and need to provide evidence of their ownership of the shares on the Registration Date (16 April 2020 at midnight CEST), by means of a certificate issued by their relevant bank, account holder or settlement institution for dematerialized shares or by means of the inscription in the share register for registered shares (this inscription being directly verified by the Company).
- With respect to the right to ask questions, shareholders will only be allowed to submit their questions in writing and prior to the General Meeting. The questions will be answered in writing only and will be published on UCB's website (
UCB would like to thank our shareholders for their support in these exceptional times. The Covid-19 situation is impacting organisations throughout the world, and our company is fully dedicated to ensuring we are able to continue serving our patients, employees and other stakeholders. For more information around the measures UCB is taking, please visit our website's
This press release is available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following
About UCB
UCB, Brussels, Belgium (
Logo: