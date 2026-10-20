circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale Globenewswire

THEON awarded Night Vision contracts worth c.€45 million from two European NATO member states

Segui Adnkronos su Google
20 ottobre 2026 | 18.15
LETTURA: 1 minuti

PRESS RELEASE

Bloomberg (THEON:NA) / Reuters (THEON.AS)

20 October 2026 – Theon International Plc (THEON)  is pleased to announce that it has been awarded contracts from two European NATO member states for the supply of Night Vision products, with a combined value of approximately €45 million. The contract awards remain subject to customary final authorities approvals, with deliveries anticipated to commence this year.

The awards further reinforce THEON’s leading position in the global Night Vision market and are a testament to the Group’s proven technology, operational excellence and ability to deliver at scale. They also underline THEON’s key role in supporting the ongoing modernisation and rearmament of NATO armed forces.

Philippe Mennicken, Deputy CEO and Business Development Director of THEON, commented: “These awards reflect the strong demand for Night Vision systems across NATO countries and further reinforce THEON’s leadership position in the global Night Vision market. We remain well positioned to capture further opportunities and we expect order intake to accelerate further towards year end and in the first quarter of 2027, given typical seasonality of the business and recent geopolitical developments.”

For inquiries, please contact:

About THEON GROUP

THEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 300,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 73 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. ΤΗΕΟΝ ΙΝΤΕRNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: THEON) since February 2024.www.theon.com

Attachment

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale Globenewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Vedi anche
"Presidente, lei è un benefattore come Trump": Witkoff e l'omaggio a Putin - Video
Continua la protesta di autotrasportatori e agricoltori, corteo rumoroso di tir e trattori a Campobasso - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, giorno 9: protagonisti la star Julianne Moore e Valerio Lundini - Videonews dalla nostra inviata
La notte londinese di Cremonini: sul palco Salmo, Fibra e Malika per presentare 'Amateur' - Video
"Teniamo distinti violenti e chi manifesta per i diritti", la risposta di Ghali sugli scontri di Milano - Video
Festa Cinema Roma, Gianmarco Tognazzi in 'Aspettando Mr Hyde' dà voce a una malattia rara
Maltempo in Sardegna, le immagini dei Vigili del Fuoco al lavoro
La preghiera dei soldati prima della battaglia, le immagini dall'Ucraina
'Che spettacolo l'Italia!', cinema protagonista del nuovo spot del ministero del turismo - Video
Assaltano un'armeria nel Cagliaritano, in un video le urla e gli spari nella notte
News to go
Scontri in Francia, il bottino dei saccheggi in vendita su piattaforme online
Festa del Cinema di Roma, giorno 8: protagonisti la Gialappa's Band e l'attore Marco Bocci - Videonews dalla nostra inviata


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza