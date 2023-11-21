Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 21 Novembre 2023
Aristocrat Gaming™ Expands For Sale Link Portfolio in Europe with November Game Releases

21 novembre 2023 | 10.06
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat Gaming™ continues to showcase the latest in game developments and exciting new products with the release of 11 new For Sale Link titles. This release combines cutting-edge game mechanics and mechanical innovations delivering a unique player experience.

"We are very proud with the success of recent product launches across EMEA and are grateful for the support and trust that we've garnered from our customers. Although we are still increasing our install base from those product launches, we are focused on releasing new and exciting For Sale Link games to the market," said Marcel Heutmekers, VP of Sales and Operations in EMEA for Aristocrat Gaming.

New game titles that are joining the growing For Sale Link family are:

Also available in both For Sale Link or Stand Alone are:

For more information contact your Aristocrat Gaming sales representative or visit www.aristocratgaming.com/emea to learn more.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES SPAIN SLAristocrat Technologies Spain SL is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global entertainment and content creation company with over 7,500 employees working in more than 20 locations across the globe. Aristocrat Gaming is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com/emea.

Contact:Chelsea Eugenio, Aristocrat Gamingchelsea.eugenio@aristocrat. com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1373400/4416476/Aristocrat_Gaming_Logo_Black_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aristocrat-gaming-expands-for-sale-link-portfolio-in-europe-with-november-game-releases-301994275.html

