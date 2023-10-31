Inceptio Executives Lay Out Vision for the Future of Freight Mobility at Major Global Tech Events

SHANGHAI, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inceptio Technology ("Inceptio," or the "Company"), China's leading developer of autonomous driving technologies for heavy-duty trucks, recently participated in two major tech industry gatherings, where senior executives shared updates on the Company's groundbreaking L3/L2+ autonomous trucks and explained how the underlying technology will re-shape global logistics. CEO and founder Julian Ma addressed GITEX GLOBAL in Dubai, the largest tech and startup show in the world, while CFO Min Yu spoke at CNBC's East Tech West, an invite-only technology retreat in Guangzhou.

Appearing on a panel at GITEX GLOBAL, Mr. Ma said: "With fully driverless vehicles still at least five years away, the biggest challenge facing the autonomous driving industry is developing commercially viable products. Inceptio has accomplished this with our L3/L2+ heavy-duty trucks, which have amassed more than 56 million kilometers of real-world, revenue-generating usage by our customers."

Mr. Ma continued: "With a worldwide shortage of truck drivers, the logistics industry is eager for the arrival of driverless trucks. To reach true L4 autonomy, the industry needs a much greater volume of training data for AI models, and Inceptio is making real progress in this area with our constantly growing trove of real-world driving data. Ultimately, we envision the creation of super-scaled freight robot networks that significantly improve on today's fragmented and inefficient line-haul logistics offerings."

On the sidelines of the GITEX GLOBAL event, Mr. Ma told local media that Inceptio expects to establish a presence in the Gulf region over the next 12 months, conducting road tests in the UAE or Saudi Arabia and potentially opening a regional AI software development center. With a large pool of technical talent and significant interest in green technology investment, the region is a logical hub for Inceptio's global expansion, Mr. Ma said.

Interviewed by CNBC's Evelyn Cheng in an autonomous driving-focused morning session at East Tech West, Inceptio CFO Min Yu said: "Over the last two years, Inceptio has demonstrated the proven financial benefits autonomous heavy-duty trucks can bring to logistics companies, OEMs, and insurers. Cost is always the most important consideration for logistics companies, making them highly receptive to technologies that help them maximize safety and generate fuel and labor savings. Truck OEMs understand this, and are highly attuned to the commercial viability of new models. We are proud to work with two of China's largest truck OEMs, and we expect to announce partnerships with another two OEMs next year, which is a huge vote of confidence in the benefits of our technology and the economics of our product."

About Inceptio Technology

Inceptio Technology is China's leading developer of autonomous driving technologies for heavy-duty trucks. Its flagship technology is the Inceptio Autonomous Driving System, a proprietary full-stack solution. Inceptio partnered with leading OEMs to roll out the industry's first mass-produced L3 autonomous trucks in late 2021. These trucks are operated by customers including Budweiser, Nestlé, JD Logistics, and Deppon Express across a nationwide line-haul logistics network in China. Inceptio is at the cutting edge of developing fully driverless trucks, and in 2022 became the first company to receive a public road-testing permit for driverless autonomous heavy-duty trucks in China.

