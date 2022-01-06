Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 07 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 00:45
comunicato stampa

Immervision and Leddartech Collaborate to Deliver smart Sensing Solutions to Solve Automotive Sensing and Perception Challenges

06 gennaio 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Industry-leading automotive vision and sensing innovators join forces to improve vehicle machine perception

MONTREAL and QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immervision, the world's leading developer of advanced vision systems combining optics, image processing, and sensor fusion technology, announced the collaboration with LeddarTech®, a leader in environmental sensing solutions for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems, to jointly develop intelligent sensing automotive solutions.

Bringing together the technologies from both companies will provide automotive manufacturers with critical solutions needed to increase vehicle perception required for ADAS and autonomous vehicles, particularly in harsh environmental and lighting conditions such as rain, snow, fog, darkness and high brightness.

"We believe the future of machine perception functionality in the automotive sector lies in the fusion of LiDAR and smart vision" explains Pascale Nini, President and CEO at Immervision. "Working with Leddartech, we will create solutions that offer the best of both of these technologies to improve machines perception and road safety."

"This partnership with industry-leading optical design experts enables us to offer an enhanced solution that will solve perception challenges across the entire automotive market value chain," said Charles Boulanger CEO of LeddarTech.

About Immervision

With over 20 years of innovation, Immervision creates solutions to see beyond human vision. To enable a machine to exceed human vision and unlock the full potential of AI, we develop advanced vision systems combining optics, image processing, and sensor fusion technology. Our Deep Seeing Technology enables hardware and software manufacturers to equip smart devices with the best vision possible for any industry, including transportation, security, defense, computing, robotics, and more.www.immervision.com.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech provides the most flexible, robust and accurate ADAS and AD sensing technology for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. Founded in 2007, LeddarTech has evolved to become a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company by enabling customers to solve critical sensing, fusion and perception challenges across the entire value chain. The company offers cost-effective and scalable solutions such as LeddarVision™, a raw-data sensor fusion and perception platform that generates a comprehensive 3D environmental model with multi-sensor support for camera, radar and LiDAR configurations. It is scalable to support all vehicle automation levels. In addition, LeddarTech supports LiDAR makers and Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators with LeddarSteer™, a digital beam steering device, and the LiDAR XLRator development solution for automotive-grade solid-state LiDAR development based on the LeddarEngine™ and core components from global semiconductor partners. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 100 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1720791/Immervision_Logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1720792/Immervision_LeddarTech_Inc_Logo.jpg

